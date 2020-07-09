‘We need to get the boilers going’ - Lido director gearing up to reopen amid new rules
PUBLISHED: 19:36 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 09 July 2020
The director of Beccles Lido says he is delighted he will be able to reopen - but frustrated that the news came with less than 48 hours notice.
Shaun Crowley said they had initially believed they would be able to open again on July 4, and that a plan on how they would operate had been revised more than once to keep pace with changing guidelines.
He said they had been working towards an opening date of July 20, and said final changes needed to be put in place before they could reopen, meaning they would not be able to open in time for this weekend.
“We are in a slightly different position to other pools in that we are swimmable already, but we haven’t heated it yet so we need to get the boilers going,” he said.
“We have some lifeguards on standby to be ready as soon as we knew the date, but we have to put them through final training. They are all accredited lifeguards.”
He said they might be able to consider reopening to clubs next week, and though July 20 remains in the diary as their reopening date, hoped they might be able to bring it forward.
He said being given so little notice was “frustrating” and “unrealistic”, and said other lidos which had closed down elsewhere around the country - including which made the decision today - may have been able to stay open if guidance had been clearer.
When they do reopen, he said, it “won’t be the same lido”, with measures in place to maintain social distancing.
Swimmers will need to pre-book on-hour slots which will be lane swimming only. Over time, he said, they will gradually introduce family sessions.
Earlier this year, the Lido spent £500,000 on improvements.
