Sandwich chain Subway reopens a quarter of its UK restaurants

PUBLISHED: 14:44 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 12 May 2020

Subway in Market Place, Dereham is now re-open. Pictured is the owner Jyothi Manghat in February when the store had a refurbishment. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Fast food sandwich retailer Subway has reopened 600 branches, including several in Norfolk, after introducing new safety measures.

A phased reopening of stores after the coronavirus shutdown has seen outlets in Norwich, Dereham, Yarmouth and Gorleston open for business in Norfolk and Lowestoft, RAF Mildenhall and Lakenheath among those in Suffolk.

The restaurants, which closed at the end of March because of coronavirus, are offering takeaways or meals through third party delivery partners including Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

In Norfolk, the stores which are open include those at the Market Place in Dereham, the Dereham Road BP garage and Boundary Road in Norwich, King Street in Yarmouth and High Street in Gorleston. In Lowestoft, the North Quay retail park branch is also open.

The brand has implemented measures including new fixtures, directional signage and enhanced hygiene practices and personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure social distancing can take place and to protect customers, delivery drivers and staff.

The brand says that these procedures will ensure the branches, which operate on a franchise model, are able to trade responsibly.

Colin Hughes, country director, Subway UK and Ireland, said: “Everybody in our Subway family and the wider communities they serve has shown great resilience in adapting to these challenging times that we currently find ourselves in.

“We are extremely grateful for their ongoing support in anticipation of this next phase of our gradual reopening, which will enable us to continue to serve our communities and front line workers, who have helped us all so much in recent weeks.

“The weeks and months ahead will continue to be challenging for everyone and Subway will play its part in supporting the new normal whatever that may look and feel like.”

Subway has about 2,600 stores in total.

