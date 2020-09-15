Search

See how style firm transformed this woman with ‘bubble shopping’

PUBLISHED: 11:19 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 15 September 2020

Jan before her style makeover. Pic: supplied

Archant

A style makeover expert has created a new concept for people worried about shopping because of Covid.

Chrissi Rix, director of the Style Show in Norwich, heads up a team of seven offering their expertise in styling people, helping choose outfits and colours that will transform your look.

But with social distancing and the worries of venturing into shops because of coronavirus seeing some people more hesitant about shopping, Ms Rix has had to reinvent her business.

She moved premises back in June to a larger base in Unthank Road where she can offer more clothes in the boutique.

And she’s devised ‘bubble shopping’ whereby people come with friends or family in groups of no more than four for an exclusive shopping slot after 5pm – and they are treated to a glass of fizz on arrival.

Ms Rix has also started offering virtual style appointments for those who do not want to come to the store and is also offering private one-to-one appointments in a socially-distanced environment.

“We have large, social distanced changing facilities and can quarantine clothing afterwards, one of the great things about being an independent,” she said.

“We have tried really hard to think of all the ways to help during these difficult times.”

And she has also got an important message to people: you don’t need to slim down before you book in for a session.

“We have seen people many times put off booking a stylist session to lose weight and the weight never drops off for any number of reasons.

“We always encourage people to shop in the moment. What inevitably happens after a styling session is that people either think you’ve already lost weight as you’re now wearing the right clothes or that you’re so happy in your new outfits that you start losing weight naturally without the pressure of that voice saying ‘you need to lose weight,” she added.

If people really do not want to leave home but prefer seeing someone instead of a virtual session, Ms Rix also offers a home visit service whereby she will go through someone’s own wardrobe and give it a “workout” creating new outfits, all photographed so you know how to put them together.

Chrissi Rix, director of the Style Show, Pic: The Style ShowChrissi Rix, director of the Style Show, Pic: The Style Show

