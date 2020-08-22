Search

Travel firm with office in Norwich ceases trading

PUBLISHED: 08:13 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 22 August 2020

STA Travel on the corner of London Street and Opie Street. Photo: Bill Smith

Student travel firm STA Travel UK, with an office in Norwich, has ceased trading because of the impact of Covid.

The travel agency, which specialises in package tours for backpackers and young people, has 52 agencies across the UK. The Norwich one was in Back of the Inns.

STA Travel UK said in a statement while it had taken measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, sales had not picked up due to “consumer uncertainties, further restrictions and renewed lockdown measures”.

A statement posted on the firm’s website stated customers with bookings would receive information in the “coming days”.

It comes after STA Travel Holdings AG, the travel firm’s Swiss parent company, filed for insolvency earlier this week.

Abta, which represents tour operators and travel agents, said the news would send a “shockwave” through the tourism industry, which has taken a hit during the pandemic.

“The global impact of the coronavirus pandemic has brought the travel industry to a standstill,” a statement by STA Travel UK said.

Andrew McConnell, spokesman for Atol, acknowledged it would be a cause for concern for anyone who had booked through the company or had their plans cancelled.

“It is a sad day for the industry when a long established business like STA Travel Ltd ceases trading, especially one that many may be used to seeing in their towns and on their high streets,” he said.

