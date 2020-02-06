Independent interiors shop to close with 50% off sale

A furniture shop in Norwich city centre is set to close after three and a half years.

Stubenhocker in Wensum Street is owned by Helen Linehan, who says she is closing the store to focus on her writing career.

However, Ms Linehan is appealing to retailers for a small piece of floor space as she would like to continue selling a specialised paint brand.

She explained: "I'd like to just try and get a bit of wall space with a couple of shelves so I can sell the Annie Sloan chalk paint. There's no where else in Norwich you can buy it so I'm keen to find a bit of space where I can. Obviously I would provide any shelves or displays."

She added: "I am sad the shop is going to close, but my writing is more important and lucrative so I need to focus on that. I had approached a couple of businesses to potentially partner in the shop but that didn't work out."

The lease on the shop is set to run out in March, and Ms Linehan is holding a closing down sale in the run up to the date.

She said: "One of my projects got picked up by the BBC so I'm having to spend a lot more time on that. Although it's sad I have to close the shop I can't do it all at once."