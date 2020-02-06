Search

Advanced search

Independent interiors shop to close with 50% off sale

PUBLISHED: 14:18 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 06 February 2020

Stubenhocker in Wensum Street is set to close in March. Picture: Stubenhocker

Stubenhocker in Wensum Street is set to close in March. Picture: Stubenhocker

Stubenhocker

A furniture shop in Norwich city centre is set to close after three and a half years.

Stubenhocker in Wensum Street is owned by Helen Linehan, who says she is closing the store to focus on her writing career.

However, Ms Linehan is appealing to retailers for a small piece of floor space as she would like to continue selling a specialised paint brand.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Coffee shop to give out free drinks in exchange for love stories on Valentine's Day

She explained: "I'd like to just try and get a bit of wall space with a couple of shelves so I can sell the Annie Sloan chalk paint. There's no where else in Norwich you can buy it so I'm keen to find a bit of space where I can. Obviously I would provide any shelves or displays."

She added: "I am sad the shop is going to close, but my writing is more important and lucrative so I need to focus on that. I had approached a couple of businesses to potentially partner in the shop but that didn't work out."

The lease on the shop is set to run out in March, and Ms Linehan is holding a closing down sale in the run up to the date.

She said: "One of my projects got picked up by the BBC so I'm having to spend a lot more time on that. Although it's sad I have to close the shop I can't do it all at once."

Most Read

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze in town high street

A fire has broken out in Watton High Street. Picture: Seb Billing

‘We’re the poor cousin’- town being forgotten in favour of Norfolk neighbour, councillor claims

Josie Ratcliffe, borough councillor for Downham Market East. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Apartment for sale with an extra special something you’d never expect

The apartment with a unique feature for sale. Pic: The Norfolk Agents

Back on the market! Norwich City memorabilia stall scores permanent home

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24