Jeweller celebrates retirement after 20 years with a 35% off sale

PUBLISHED: 15:24 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 03 June 2019

Stuart Robisnon jewellers in Swan Lane, Norwich is discounting its stock after its owner announced his retirement. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Stuart Robisnon jewellers in Swan Lane, Norwich is discounting its stock after its owner announced his retirement. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A Norwich jeweller is celebrating his retirement with a 35% off sale, ahead of winding down the business.

Stuart Robinson is retiring from his jewellers business on Swan Lane in Norwich after 21 years. Picture: Neil DidsburyStuart Robinson is retiring from his jewellers business on Swan Lane in Norwich after 21 years. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Stuart Robinson has run his business in Swan Lane for 21 years, and has said that the "time was right" to take a step back from the business and put his feet up.

Mr Robinson has helped hundreds of couples find their perfect engagement ring.

He said: "Only last week we had a couple come in and the chap said 'Which one do you like?' and bought it right then and there.

"I think she just thought they were going out for a walk around the city. I thought she was going to faint as she walked out the door."

The last of the stock at Stuart Robinson jewellers in Norwich after Mr Robinson announced his retirement. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe last of the stock at Stuart Robinson jewellers in Norwich after Mr Robinson announced his retirement. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Robinson said he had also seen "dozens" of men rush back having distracted their partners to buy a ring they had seen before.

"Every couple is special," he said. "It's just lovely when you see someone buy a ring and they come and tell you about their honeymoon, they show you pictures."

Mr Robinson believes he will either close the store on June 15 or June 30, depending on whether another individual would like to take on a portion of the business.

Mr Robinson believes that the service he gives to his customers is what has meant his business has endured the high street woes.

"If you look after people, they'll come back," he said. "We've gone through streets closing, car parks opening, a new shopping mall coming to town. All of that impacts you and you just have to adapt to it and keep giving good service to your customers."

Mr Robinson said that he helps generations of the same family purchase everything from birthday presents to eternity rings.

"It spreads by word of mouth. We have families which we've sold engagement rings to, and then the wedding band. Then they come back and get an eternity ring, then a wedding anniversary gift," he said. "This isn't just one family; we have so many who do this."

He added: "I just want to say thank you to all of my customers who have supported us over the years. I wish them all the best."

