Norfolk farmer sees 200-tonne straw stack go up in flames

The scene at Burgh-next-Aylsham tonight. Pic: submitted.

A farmer saw 200 tonnes of his straw catch fire in Burgh-next-Aylsham this evening.

Two fire engines were called to the blaze at The Street shortly after 8pm in a stack near to the road.

The straw was to be used by farmer Kit Papworth as animal bedding.

Mr Papworth, managing director of LF Papworth Ltd, said: “This fire is a waste of resources for the fire and rescue service and very disappointing for us to lose 200 tonnes of bedding in such a way. “Our thanks go to all of those who helped raise the alarm and attend what became a very large fire.”

Fire engines on the scene of the straw stack blaze. Pic: submitted. Fire engines on the scene of the straw stack blaze. Pic: submitted.

The fire comes at a time when rural crime is on the rise in Norfolk with a recent spate of thefts of equipment from farms.

No property was at risk from the blaze but fire fighters were concerned about overhead power cables catching fire.

However the wind meant the flames were blown in the opposite direction.

Villagers came out of their homes to watch the drama unfold with one woman saying her ponies in a nearby field had been spooked by the flames.

The blaze could be seen from miles away. Pic: submitted. The blaze could be seen from miles away. Pic: submitted.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said crews from Aylsham and Wroxham attended.

The spokesman said one fire engine from Aylsham will remain at the scene throughout the night on a “watch and brief”.

Burgh-next-Aylsham is located south east of Aylsham and is within the Broadland district