Strangers coffee bosses open new pop-up cafe in Castle Quarter

Jess Macdonald and Sam Maddocks in the new Strangers coffee shop in Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

The bosses of the Strangers Coffee Company have opened their fourth venue in Norwich - this time in the entrance to Castle Quarter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Maddocks and Jess Macdonald in the new Strangers coffee shop, Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant Sam Maddocks and Jess Macdonald in the new Strangers coffee shop, Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

A new pop-up opened in the shopping centre in the Back of the Inns, opposite video games store Game and in a unit once occupied by SockShop.

The new venture marks the fourth outlet for Strangers, which recently opened a new cafe opposite John Lewis in All Saints Green in addition to their existing venues in the Lanes; a roastery in Dove Street and cafe in Pottergate.

Sam Maddocks, one of the directors, said Castle Quarter had approached them to fill the empty unit, negotiating a deal on the rent for the next six months after which, if the venture is a success, the business can look at securing a long term lease.

Strangers' new coffee shop in Castle Quarter. New signage will be going up. Pic: Archant Strangers' new coffee shop in Castle Quarter. New signage will be going up. Pic: Archant

MORE: Norwich Airport 'in talks with other airlines' over cancelled Loganair routes

You may also want to watch:

"The footfall is great here, we are right in the heart of the shops and hope to be really busy with all the Christmas shoppers. The venue has lots of glass so people can see in, we are really excited. We've expanded our operation hugely over the past few months."

Strangers' new coffee shop in Castle Quarter. New signage will be going up. Pic: Archant Strangers' new coffee shop in Castle Quarter. New signage will be going up. Pic: Archant

In fact, he said they now employ a total of 26 staff over the four different venues.

Mr Maddocks, one of four directors of Strangers together with brothers Will and Jon and friend Alex Sargeant, also said Strangers was teaming up with local artisan bakery Bread Source, which has shops in Aylsham and Norwich, to provide light bites in the shop, hopefully starting next week.

The new Strangers cafe is open for business with room to sit inside or to take away coffee and other beverages such as tea and cold drinks are also for sale. However, new signage is going up outside which will put the finishing touches to the new store with the firm's trademark black and white logo welcoming people into the cafe.

Strangers showcases different coffee beans from around the world and has just launched its new Christmas blends flavoured with cranberry, mulled wine, chocolate and orange. It also has a 'boozy Santa' blend flavoured with Christmas pudding, brandy sauce and Christmas spices.

Strangers' new coffee shop in Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant Strangers' new coffee shop in Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Other unusual coffee flavours include their Costa Rica San Francisco Natural with morello cherry, raspberry and chocolate liqueur as well as the Ethiopian Dambi Udo Natural with cherry cola, orange sherbert and violet.

They sample every coffee before buying the raw beans and taste and analyse each batch of coffee roasted before releasing it for sale.