‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A Norwich café has announced it is set to close later this month.

Storm in a Teacup, on Elm Hill, revealed the news on Sunday, saying that its doors would close on Saturday, September 28.

Its owner, Sharon Fawcett said: "This was my dream, and I've done it now."

Ms Fawcett ran the business with her son, Nick, who plans to tour South America after his final shift.

"I wish I was as exciting as Nick," she said. "But I do want to go and visit Germany again because I used to live there."

Before opening her Elm Hill café three years ago, Ms Fawcett, 50, had been a teaching assistant for 15 years. She said she now hopes to go back to working with young people.

She said: "I love working with young people. I want to do something people orientated. Maybe a student advisor.

"I have so much energy that I have to work, but I want something new.

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"When I opened it it'd been a tapas place, so I had to redo it on a budget with second hand furniture. Everyone was so welcoming. I feel privileged to have been here these past three years."

The Facebook and Instagram farewells from the café saw the team flooded with thank you and good luck messages.

One special thank you message came from former employee and Norwich University of the Arts graduate Jack Lennon, who said the café made him feel "at home" and had introduced him to the "love of [his] life".

Esther Wiggins, 18, another former employee, said she was "devastated" by the news, recalling her "Tuesday hot chocolates" at the café.

"It was like a family," she said.

Meanwhile Gwen Whyte, 69, who owns The Tea House, which is also on Elm Hill, said: "It's sad that she's going. She did a good job and she will be missed."

But Ms Fawcett said: "It's just that I've done it, and now I want to go out on a high."