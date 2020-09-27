Storm damage closes attractions and beauty spots across county

Archant

Fallen trees and branches blocking pathways have closed a number of attractions in Norfolk.

‼️ There is currently a yellow warning in place for wind in Norfolk and some NWT locations have reduced access:



Roydon Common: east car park and nature trail

Narborough Railway Line

East Winch Common

Cley Marshes: hides are closed — Norfolk Wildlife Trust (@NorfolkWT) September 25, 2020

After a day of strong winds and heavy rain, several attractions including Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) nature reserves and Hoveton Hall Estate, have been forced to close.

It comes after a double weather warning for winds up to 70mph and heavy rain hit the county on Friday.

NWT woods including Foxley, Brett’s and Lower Wood Ashwellthorpe – as well as the nature reserves at Hickling Broad and Booton Common have been affected by the adverse weather.

In West Norfolk, the trust closed the east car park and the nature trail at Roydon Common and there was reduced access at Narborough Railway Line and East Winch Common.

NWT also closed the hides at Cley Marshes on the north Norfolk coast, which had recently been reopened as part of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Cley marsh sunrise Cley marsh sunrise

Nature conservation manager at Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Steve Collin said: “There has been much damage across Norfolk with numerous trees down, many of which were healthy.

“Our priority has been to remove the trees from roads and off the stock fences. North Westerly winds are not normally the most destructive, so this is a surprising situation.”

Hoveton Hall Estate has also been forced to close its doors until 2021 because of storm damage.

Cley marsh. Picture: David Thacker/Newzulu.com Cley marsh. Picture: David Thacker/Newzulu.com

The gardens reopened in line with government guidance on Monday, June 15, and planned to stay open until the end of the season.

The Buxton family, who run the estate said on social media: “Having walked around the gardens this afternoon it is clear that we will not be able to open for the final few days of the season.

“The devastation caused by the storm yesterday has seen many trees down, large branches blocking paths and many areas under water. It just isn’t safe to re-open.

“We started this season under the very dark cloud of Covid-19.

“You, our wonderful visitors have embraced what we offer when we could re-open and supported us through this very difficult time.

“It is heartbreaking to end the season this way but the weather has had the final say.

“Thank you visiting, for reviewing, for liking, for sharing for everything. We really do appreciate you all and I hope we can look forward to better, brighter and healthier times in 2021.”