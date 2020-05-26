Search

Chef cooks up fine dining ‘ready meal’ for Father’s Day in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:33 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 26 May 2020

Andy Rudd, chef patron and co-owner at Stoke Mill. Pic: Archant

Andy Rudd, chef patron and co-owner at Stoke Mill. Pic: Archant

The owners of a Norfolk restaurant are now offering a gourmet a la carte takeaway meal service including a lavish hamper for dads.

Stoke Mill. Pic: ArchantStoke Mill. Pic: Archant

Stoke Mill at Stoke Holy Cross, near Norwich, run by Andy Rudd, chef patron, is now offering takeaway fine dining meals available for collection on Fridays and Saturdays. Its £55 Dine at Home meals, which alter weekly, include delights such as a salt cod scotch egg for starter, beef wellington with chicken mousse as a main course and dessert of smashed brownie with honeycomb chocolate sauce.

The gourmet meal comes after the success of the restaurant’s hampers it has been selling since lockdown with a special one for Father’s Day coming up next month with sausages, steaks and sticky toffee pudding. The restaurant has also been doing fish and chip suppers.

A hamper availale from Stoke Mill. Pic: Stoke MillA hamper availale from Stoke Mill. Pic: Stoke Mill

Mr Rudd posted on social media: “Due to the overwhelming success of our hamper offerings we have moved forward to offer a new Stoke Mill dining experience at home with weekly changing menus.”

It follows the success of other restaurants offering fine dining ‘ready meals’ such as The Wildebeest at Stoke Holy Cross, The Ingham Swan and the Warwick Street Social in Norwich, all run by Dan Smith and Greg Adjemian, who last month launched a series of a la carte menus for contactless collection.



