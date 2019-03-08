Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

PUBLISHED: 14:37 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 20 October 2019

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

MarianVejcik

A village could lose its pub for good after a planning application was lodged to turn it into housing.

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: GoogleThe Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

The Bluebell, in Lynn Road, Stoke Ferry, near King's Lynn, had been served by the Bluebell for more than 100 years but it closed in March 2018 after poor trading.

Attempts have been made by previous owners to re-lease the business to a new landlord but this failed. In May this year it was listed an asset of community value by the parish council, but following a six-week period no groups in the community came forward to run it.

In the 11 months since it was listed to rent, one party put in an offer but this was to turn it into a home.

It was bought in July by new owner James Collins, with a tenant lined up to take over the pub but this fell through.

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: GoogleThe Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

The Bluebell was advertised further but "there has been very little interest and no firm offers", planning papers say.

The documents, submitted to the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council, said: "There continues to be an extensive marketing campaign to lease or sell the property as a pub but unfortunately without success.

You may also want to watch:

"Alternative commercial uses have been investigated but none seem suitable."

Jeff Hoyle, of CAMRA west Norfolk, said villages across the county were losing pubs.

The 63-year-old said: "It may be that Stoke Ferry only has 1,000 residents but the pub may have been a place that people travelled to for communities that don't have their own.

"I go to other parts of the country and there are still villages that have two or three pubs but in Norfolk we are seeing more with one, or even none.

"Looking at other pubs in the county in north Norfolk there are very few traditional pubs left with many becoming gastro pubs.

"It can be very hard to make a living off selling drinks so they have to serve food.

"What's happening is a lot of traditional pubs are closing in these areas and they are not only losing the pub but also the character and spirit."

The Bluebell will continue to be advertised during the application process.

Most Read

Two more people arrested in murder investigation - bringing total to 10

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Couple leave ‘forever home’ over fear of health threat from magnetic fields

Ray and Diane Pearce moved because of concerns over electric and magnetic fields from cables from two huge offshore windfarm projects, which are scheduled to cross underground at Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt

Aristocrat puts manor house home up for sale for £1.1m

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

‘My colleagues are not objects’ - Five police officers assaulted while on duty

Five police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Saturday night. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple leave ‘forever home’ over fear of health threat from magnetic fields

Ray and Diane Pearce moved because of concerns over electric and magnetic fields from cables from two huge offshore windfarm projects, which are scheduled to cross underground at Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt

‘My colleagues are not objects’ - Five police officers assaulted while on duty

Five police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Saturday night. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘She was really nice and very friendly’ - Neighbours pay tribute to elderly woman after unexplained death

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 90s in Highfield Avenue, Swaffham. Picture: Archant staff

Aristocrat puts manor house home up for sale for £1.1m

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists