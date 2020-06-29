Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years
PUBLISHED: 06:30 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:09 29 June 2020
Family home Stody Hall has come on the market for the first time in half a century.
Stody Hall, near Melton Constable, dates back as far as the 1600s but has been extensively remodelled in the Georgian style with later additions. It is for sale with two holiday cottages, the ‘Old Stables’ and ‘Shepherd’s Rest’.
The owners have put in beautiful interiors in the main house including a new portico, replacement kitchen and bathrooms and the conversion of outbuildings.
Inside is a drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and a conservatory. There are five bedrooms including a master with valley views.
Ben Rivett, from Savills, selling the hall, said it was “ a truly lovely family home, immaculately presented in a lovely pocket of countryside within an easy drive of Holt and the coast. It is stylish and charming”.
