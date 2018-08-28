Search

Advanced search

Businesses still have time to enter awards and win a trophy

PUBLISHED: 13:21 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 18 December 2018

Last year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris Kirby

Last year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris Kirby

Archant

Businesses get to showcase their staff and successes in an annual competition that celebrates the best a region can offer.

Woodfruits won an Envirnment award at last year's North Norfolk Business Awards at Gresham's Big School. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDCWoodfruits won an Envirnment award at last year's North Norfolk Business Awards at Gresham's Big School. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC

There are eight categories in the North Norfolk Business Awards, which are organised by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and supported by the North Norfolk News and the Fakenham and Wells Times.

The 2018 awards, which were held in February, saw scores of entries, and the number of categories has been increased to eight with the introduction of a Small Business award.

Sarah Butikofer, Leader of NNDC and Leader of the Lib Dem Group at the council, said: “There are so many fantastic businesses across the district, and these awards allow us to shine the spotlight on them.

“It takes only a few minutes to submit an entry, and it gives businesses the opportunity to shout about their successes, their employees and their growth – and, of course, the chance to pick up a trophy on the night.”

Chris Sargisson, left, with representatives from Bill Cleyndert and Company, Young People and Skills award winners at last year's North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDCChris Sargisson, left, with representatives from Bill Cleyndert and Company, Young People and Skills award winners at last year's North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC

The awards are free to enter and John Lee, Leader of the Conservative Group at NNDC, said it was a chance for businesses to showcase their successes.

John Rest, Leader of the Independent Group at NNDC, said: “I would encourage all local businesses of all sizes to enter the awards. A lot of very hard work goes into running a business, and not only will your staff appreciate the recognition given just by entering, your customers and clients will be proud to associate with you.”

The winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony hosted by Chris Sargisson, Chief Executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, in February, with a closing date of January 6 for entries.

Lovewell Blake is the latest name to join the roster of sponsors, supporting the Agriculture, Horticulture and Countryside category.

The full list of sponsors is Eastlaw, the Fakenham & Wells Times, Lovewell Blake, Menta, New Anglia LEP, the North Norfolk News and Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

The full list of categories is Agriculture, Horticulture & Countryside; Business Growth; Environment; Innovation; New Business; Small Business; Tourism and Hospitality; and Young People and Skills.

to enter, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/nnba

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth man who hid drugs in mouth jailed two years

Elliott Dye was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday 17 December) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and obstructing arrest. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Arcing electrical cables spark Great Yarmouth building fire

Firefighters tackled a blaze in King's Lynn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Fortunately it wasn’t further up the road’: Firefighter hits out at illegally parked cars

Firefighters struggled to access a kitchen fire in Princes Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Ben Horne.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists