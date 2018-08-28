Businesses still have time to enter awards and win a trophy

Last year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris Kirby Archant

Businesses get to showcase their staff and successes in an annual competition that celebrates the best a region can offer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodfruits won an Envirnment award at last year's North Norfolk Business Awards at Gresham's Big School. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC Woodfruits won an Envirnment award at last year's North Norfolk Business Awards at Gresham's Big School. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC

There are eight categories in the North Norfolk Business Awards, which are organised by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and supported by the North Norfolk News and the Fakenham and Wells Times.

The 2018 awards, which were held in February, saw scores of entries, and the number of categories has been increased to eight with the introduction of a Small Business award.

Sarah Butikofer, Leader of NNDC and Leader of the Lib Dem Group at the council, said: “There are so many fantastic businesses across the district, and these awards allow us to shine the spotlight on them.

“It takes only a few minutes to submit an entry, and it gives businesses the opportunity to shout about their successes, their employees and their growth – and, of course, the chance to pick up a trophy on the night.”

Chris Sargisson, left, with representatives from Bill Cleyndert and Company, Young People and Skills award winners at last year's North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC Chris Sargisson, left, with representatives from Bill Cleyndert and Company, Young People and Skills award winners at last year's North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC

The awards are free to enter and John Lee, Leader of the Conservative Group at NNDC, said it was a chance for businesses to showcase their successes.

John Rest, Leader of the Independent Group at NNDC, said: “I would encourage all local businesses of all sizes to enter the awards. A lot of very hard work goes into running a business, and not only will your staff appreciate the recognition given just by entering, your customers and clients will be proud to associate with you.”

The winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony hosted by Chris Sargisson, Chief Executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, in February, with a closing date of January 6 for entries.

Lovewell Blake is the latest name to join the roster of sponsors, supporting the Agriculture, Horticulture and Countryside category.

The full list of sponsors is Eastlaw, the Fakenham & Wells Times, Lovewell Blake, Menta, New Anglia LEP, the North Norfolk News and Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

The full list of categories is Agriculture, Horticulture & Countryside; Business Growth; Environment; Innovation; New Business; Small Business; Tourism and Hospitality; and Young People and Skills.

to enter, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/nnba

