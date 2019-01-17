Search

Advanced search

Start-Rite announces resignation of CEO

17 January, 2019 - 16:35
Ian Watson has announced he will leave the Norwich-based shoe retailer on January 31. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ian Watson has announced he will leave the Norwich-based shoe retailer on January 31. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The chief executive of Start-Rite Shoes has announced his resignation.

Ian Watson has announced he will leave the Norwich-based shoe retailer on January 31.

Mr Watson joined Start-Rite in 2016 as the first non-family member to run the company.

In a statement, Start-Rite said: “Over the last three years, Mr Watson has delivered a fundamental overhaul of the business, developing a strong strategic plan to transform the brand’s products, processes and people, making it more relevant for today’s consumer.”

MORE: H. Samuel confirms Great Yarmouth departure and says it is “sorry” to be leaving



Mr Watson said: “It’s with sadness that I leave my position of chief executive at Start-Rite Shoes. My decision to resign is no reflection on this business or the people within it. I have been offered a new challenge which was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“The company and its board have shown me great support over the last three years, and I wish them all continued success in the years to come.”

The board is actively recruiting a new CEO.

MORE: Lotus considering production outside of Norfolk for the first time in 50 years

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hundreds of sheep stolen from field

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists