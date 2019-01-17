Start-Rite announces resignation of CEO

The chief executive of Start-Rite Shoes has announced his resignation.

Ian Watson has announced he will leave the Norwich-based shoe retailer on January 31.

Mr Watson joined Start-Rite in 2016 as the first non-family member to run the company.

In a statement, Start-Rite said: “Over the last three years, Mr Watson has delivered a fundamental overhaul of the business, developing a strong strategic plan to transform the brand’s products, processes and people, making it more relevant for today’s consumer.”

Mr Watson said: “It’s with sadness that I leave my position of chief executive at Start-Rite Shoes. My decision to resign is no reflection on this business or the people within it. I have been offered a new challenge which was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“The company and its board have shown me great support over the last three years, and I wish them all continued success in the years to come.”

The board is actively recruiting a new CEO.

