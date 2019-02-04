Start-Rite appoints new CEO

Kate Tansley, Start-Rite Shoes' new CEO. Picture: Start-Rite Start-Rite

Norfolk’s Start-Rite Shoes has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Kate Tansley takes over from Ian Watson, who resigned last month.

Ms Tansley joined the company in April 2018 as product and sourcing director, having previously worked at major blue chip organisations.

Peter Lamble, non-executive chairman at Start-Rite Shoes, said: “We are very happy to be able to make an internal promotion of Kate into the role of CEO. The board is committed to our strategic direction and Kate’s appointment reflects that.”

Ms Tansley said: “I am delighted to be given this opportunity. I believe strongly in our strategic direction and will continue to build on the foundations that the team have established over the last three years.”