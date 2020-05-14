Starbucks reveals which stores in the region have reopened

Starbucks has announced it is reopening a number of sites in the region - with measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.

The chain announced that it is reopening 150 stores across the UK for takeaway drinks. The Lowestoft branch in Belvedere Road has reopened - as has site in Brandon at RAF Lakenheath. The stores will have the majority of the menu available, and are offering a free drink to NHS staff.

Measures in place to keep staff and customers safe include hand washing, social distancing of two metres, more extensive cleaning and plexi screens at pay points. Contactless payments are the only forms of payment taken, and all drinks are being served in paper cups.

Alex Rayner, general manager for Starbucks UK, said:“We are proud to be back serving our communities with the phased reopening of our stores, starting with Drive-Thru and a handful of stores for takeaway only.

“Although our stores will look and feel a bit different with social distancing measures, plexi glass screens and upweighted cleaning procedures in place, the role coffee plays in creating connection and community hasn’t changed. Now, more than ever, having something familiar is incredibly important.”