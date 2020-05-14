Search

Advanced search

Starbucks reveals which stores in the region have reopened

PUBLISHED: 14:40 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 14 May 2020

Starbucks has begun reopening stores. Picture: Marc Betts

Starbucks has begun reopening stores. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Starbucks has announced it is reopening a number of sites in the region - with measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.

The chain announced that it is reopening 150 stores across the UK for takeaway drinks.  The Lowestoft branch in Belvedere Road has reopened - as has site in Brandon at RAF Lakenheath.  The stores will have the majority of the menu available, and are offering a free drink to NHS staff.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Housebuilder reopens sites and showhomes to visitors



Measures in place to keep staff and customers safe include hand washing, social distancing of two metres, more extensive cleaning and plexi screens at pay points.  Contactless payments are the only forms of payment taken, and all drinks are being served in paper cups.

Alex Rayner, general manager for Starbucks UK, said:“We are proud to be back serving our communities with the phased reopening of our stores, starting with Drive-Thru and a handful of stores for takeaway only.

“Although our stores will look and feel a bit different with social distancing measures, plexi glass screens and upweighted cleaning procedures in place, the role coffee plays in creating connection and community hasn’t changed. Now, more than ever, having something familiar is incredibly important.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Why we should stay away from the seaside and leave the Norfolk coast to the locals

There's nothing stopping us all from heading to the coast this weekend - only common sense, says Nick Richards

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Woman’s body found on beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Family tribute to ‘beloved son’ who died after attack

Mindaugas Arlauskas, who died after he was attcked in Wisbech on May 5 Picture: Submitted

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

City chief blasts ‘grossly unfair’ accusations about neutral grounds and relegation

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber spoke to Sky Sports News Picture: Archant
Drive 24