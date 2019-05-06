Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

50 shades of nay – council forces hair salon to repaint exterior

06 May, 2019 - 06:00
The StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Repainting has begun at a hair salon whose owners chose the wrong shade of grey during a revamp.

The StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

StandenMay salon, in Magdalen Street in Norwich, was ordered by the city council to change the colour of its exterior after it was coloured in an unapproved shade.

Decorators Prime Finish and scaffolders Torque were enlisted for the repainting, which started on Sunday and coincided with the salon's second anniversary.

After taking over the property from fellow hairdressers The Egg in 2017, owners Paul and Callum Standen-May decided to give the building a lick of paint – but the colour they selected, downpipe grey, left them in hot water with the council.

As a listed building, the property has to be painted in a shade from an approved colour palette – and the Standen-Mays' chosen hue was not on the list.

The StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

In December 2017 the salon was granted retrospective planning permission to repaint the building in an approved colour, cornforth white, and given three years to complete the work.

However, in July last year the city council opted to take enforcement action against the salon and set a new deadline of May 8, 2019 for the repainting to be completed.

Ellie Denny, salon manager at StandenMay, told this newspaper that it would be with a heavy heart that the business parted with its former colour.

She said: “We have received an overwhelming amount of support and well wishes from people over the whole situation, but we just haven't had the time or the resources to really fight the council over it.

The StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“It really is a shame that we have had to fork out to repaint our building when there are others in the city rundown and empty. We simply tried to improve the area which is surely something the council should be supporting.”

She added: “We are not worried about losing our identity and hopefully it will give us a fresh feel, but it is frustrating.”

Norwich City Council previously said it only took enforcement action as a last resort and that officers had been in regular contact with the salon throughout the process.

A poll of 2,000 people by this newspaper after the enforcement action was taken found that 78pc thought the salon should not have to repaint, while 22pc supported the council's decision.

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

The moment Tim Krul helped Delia and Michael celebrate City victory

The moment Norwich City FC player Tim Krul hands the Championship trophy to Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones on the pitch at Villa Park following the Canaries' win against Aston Villa. Picture: The Pink Un

Treasure hunter who unearthed Winfarthing pendant discovers rare 800 year old brooch

Archaeology student Tom Lucking with some of his finds. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

The moment Tim Krul helped Delia and Michael celebrate City victory

The moment Norwich City FC player Tim Krul hands the Championship trophy to Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones on the pitch at Villa Park following the Canaries' win against Aston Villa. Picture: The Pink Un

Treasure hunter who unearthed Winfarthing pendant discovers rare 800 year old brooch

Archaeology student Tom Lucking with some of his finds. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

‘Myself and the players will never forget this moment’ - Farke savours City’s Championship title win

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke with the Championship trophy at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

50 shades of nay – council forces hair salon to repaint exterior

The StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists