‘All systems go but with caution’: Jarrold gets store ready for reopening

Trading director John Adams putting down safety stickers on the floor at Jarrold. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich department store Jarrold with have a maximum of 180 shoppers at a time when it reopens on Monday, June 15.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helga Clarke, Jarrold's senior marketing manager, gets displays all cleaned up. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Helga Clarke, Jarrold's senior marketing manager, gets displays all cleaned up. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chief executive Minnie Moll revealed the limit as she outlined plans for when the doors are flung open next week.

And although there will be no special celebration to mark the reopening, she said they were planning some “entertainment” for people queuing outside.

MORE: See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525.000

Items still under cover as Jarrold prepares to reopen after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Items still under cover as Jarrold prepares to reopen after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

On Monday, a small team of staff were in the store including trading director John Adams, who was on his hands and knees putting safety signs on the floors.

Other people were doing non coronavirus-related tasks such as dressing the windows with new stock. Perspex screens are installed at tills and Jarrold will focus on summer fashion for most of its displays with its big sale coming in a few weeks’ time.

Deli items including its famous scones will be for sale and takeway coffees but all restaurants and cafes have to remain closed.

Jarrold's deli manager Judith checking on the wine stock. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jarrold's deli manager Judith checking on the wine stock. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

About one-quarter of the 400 workforce are being brought back from furlough for the reopening and Ms Moll said it depended just how trade went on whether more would be. But she said no decisions had been taken to lose any jobs.

“Nothing has been agreed on that, my key thing is to get open, and see how trade is. My job as CEO is to make the business feel confident but with a big dollop of pragmatism and realism. We have lost huge amounts of revenue by being closed for 12 weeks and we don’t know what the trade is going to be and our colleagues know that.

“It’s all systems go but with caution because this pandemic has absolutely blindsided all of us and it’s about being flexible and adapting as each day comes.”

There will be markers on the pavement outside Jarrold for those needing to queue. Other measures include staff having their temperatures checked before working, with all those unfurloughed going in on Friday to see the store and be ready for Monday’s reopening. Staff will be monitoring numbers of shoppers in any particular area of the store with sections cordoned off if there are too many.

The Jarrold team is currently working on social distancing measures for safe shopping. This shows a wine cellar that was built during lock down to keep bottles safe. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Jarrold team is currently working on social distancing measures for safe shopping. This shows a wine cellar that was built during lock down to keep bottles safe. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One benefit of the forced store closure has been the increase in online sales – so much so that the retailer has spent around £10,000 on extending facilities by upgrading its current old dispatch and postroom area.

The store opens from 10am-3pm with Ms Moll and fellow bosses all in store on Monday.

She said: “I’m optimistic customers will want to come and say hello but I feel for people if they have to be in a really big queue as it’s frustrating so we are hoping to lay on some entertainment.”

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

Helga Clarke, senior marketing manager, Jarrold, sorting out online orders. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Helga Clarke, senior marketing manager, Jarrold, sorting out online orders. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Items still under cover from lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Items still under cover from lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jarrold is getting ready to reopen on Monday, June 15. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jarrold is getting ready to reopen on Monday, June 15. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jane, Jarrold's visual merchandising manager, getting the windows ready. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jane, Jarrold's visual merchandising manager, getting the windows ready. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN