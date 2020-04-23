Search

Advanced search

Staff who lost their jobs at three hotels win High Court case for redundancy

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 23 April 2020

Anthony Salter, who was a breakfast chef and lost his job and home. He has since found new employment and a place to live. Pic: submitted

Anthony Salter, who was a breakfast chef and lost his job and home. He has since found new employment and a place to live. Pic: submitted

Staff claiming they have not been paid wages since Christmas after three Norfolk hotels closed have won a High Court victory.

The Stracey Hotel, Norwich. Pic: ArchantThe Stracey Hotel, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Workers at Norwich’s Wensum Guest House, Dereham Road and the Stracey Hotel, Stracey Road as well as Brandon House Hotel, High Street, Brandon lost their jobs when the venues closed at short notice back in February.

Since then, they raised enough funds for a High Court case against their employer, Newmarket-based property management firm Camelotpm Limited and were successful in getting the firm ‘wound up’ or placed into liquidation. This legal process means they can now apply for redundancy money.

MORE: ‘I was scared to death’: Eyewitnesses describe ‘aliens’ landing in East Anglia

The Brandon House Hotel, Brandon. Pic: ArchantThe Brandon House Hotel, Brandon. Pic: Archant

The solicitor acting on their behalf, Alistair Bacon, of AMB law firm, with offices in Ipswich and London, said: “Camelotpm Limited was subject to a compulsory winding up order from the High Court. My firm agreed to act pro bono in presenting a petition on behalf of the employees who needed the company to go into liquidation so that they could claim their wages from the Redundancy Payments Office.”

The hotels, which were owned by a Cambridge-based businessman, had been repossessed but staff were employed by leaseholders Camelotpm.

When the hotels shut down the staff said they were unable to contact anyone from Camelotpm.

Alistair Bacon, from AMB law firm. Pic: AMBAlistair Bacon, from AMB law firm. Pic: AMB

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bacon said the High Court case was held by a virtual hearing because of coronavirus restrictions and he expected employees – believed to number around 20 – to receive payment by the end of May.

“It is a mini victory, good news for them as all they need to do is now wait to be contacted by the official receivers, fill in a form and then should be paid in the next two-four weeks.”

One staff member, Anthony Salter, 46, who was a breakfast chef at the Brandon House Hotel, lost both his job and home because he and his wife lived on site.

The Wensum Guest House, Norwich. Pic: ArchantThe Wensum Guest House, Norwich. Pic: Archant

He said: “I feel a lot better as I’m owed my wages.” He said he had since managed to secure a new job as a chef and new accommodation.

Employees of Camelotpm launched a crowdfunding campaign, led by staff worker Mark Edwards, to raise the money needed for the legal action.

Camelotpm was contacted for a comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Former Norfolk RAF base used to temporarily house asylum seekers

Security warning signs up on new fencing at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall which is being used to house people during the Coronavirus outbreak Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff who lost their jobs at three hotels win High Court case for redundancy

Anthony Salter, who was a breakfast chef and lost his job and home. He has since found new employment and a place to live. Pic: submitted

Landlords fear ‘disaster’ summer if pubs stay closed for months

Fat Cat Brewery Tap landlords Mark White and Laura Hedley-White. Mr White said no summer trade would be a disaster. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

New homes coming for sale in Norfolk drop by almost 85pc since coronavirus

Houses for sale dropped by nearly 85% in Norfolk in the past month compared to before coronavirus. Pic: Archant

My ex-partner won’t let me see my child in lockdown, is that legal?

Juliet Harvey, legal director of East Anglian law firm Birketts, sheds some light on the legalities of co-parenting in lockdown. Picture: Birketts/Getty Images
Drive 24