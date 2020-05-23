Search

Advanced search

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

PUBLISHED: 10:30 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 23 May 2020

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

Hotel workers in Norfolk were gathering their belongings after the collapse of a major travel firm which owns coach giant Shearings.

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay CarltonThe Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Two historic hotels, the Golden Lion in Hunstanton and the Bay Carlton in Yarmouth, have stopped trading after SLG, Specialist Leisure Group, went into administration.

The Golden Lion in Hunstanton is said to be the oldest building in the vicinity and was bought by SLG, owner of several brands including the coach firm Shearings, in 2007.

On Saturday morning, workers outside the hotel who had gathered to collect their belongings said they had been on furlough since the hotel and its bars closed at the start of lockdown.

“We’re clearing our drawers,” one said. “It’s not just us, it’s the whole company; hotels and coaches.”

The Golden Lion, situated in the Green, overlooking the seafront, and boasting a distinctive carrstone exterior, had previously shut down in 2006 when its former owners called in the receivers.

The purchase by SLG meant the hotel was given a £500,000 refurbisment and marketed under the travel firm’s Coast & Country brand.

MORE: Boss of Castle Quarter gets shopping centre ready for lifting of lockdown

The Golden Lion, with 27 bedrooms, many with stunning views, has dominated The Green since it was built in 1847.

It was the first building to be built in Hunstanton as part of Henry Styleman Le Strange’s vision of creating a new seaside resort from scratch.

You may also want to watch:

The remainder of the resort rapidly sprang up around it with the coming of the King’s Lynn to Hunstanton railway in 1862 and the booming popularity of sea bathing.

The hotel had good reviews from customers. One person posted in March, just before the hotel closed because of coronavirus, and said: “Popped in for drinks and to use their WiFi - good to see they are dog friendly and even gave some dog biscuits and offered a bowl of water.”

The other hotel to cease trading is the Bay Carlton, Yarmouth, which was run under SLG’s Bay Hotels brand.

An imposing Victorian building in Marine Parade, with 97 bedrooms, this had also been recently refurbished with all rooms having an en suite. Guests could opt to upgrade to a ‘superior’ room with a panoramic sea view and the hotel offered a quiet lounge bar to relax in.

It also offered a separate entertainment suite and dance floor with a programme operating most nights of the week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Revealed: How a council lost £6m of public cash on a housing development

The start of work on the Rayne Park housing development at Three Score, Bowthorpe, in 2016. The council faces multi-million pound losses from the scheme. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Repeated break-ins result in new parking meter at beauty spot

Boats moored up at Salhouse Broad. The car park at the Broad has installed a new parking meter. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

‘Red flag for help’ - fears over virus death toll in worst-hit part of county

James Wild (left) and Liz Truss. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/Denise Bradley

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Revealed: How a council lost £6m of public cash on a housing development

The start of work on the Rayne Park housing development at Three Score, Bowthorpe, in 2016. The council faces multi-million pound losses from the scheme. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pet puppy run over by car during violent attack on its owner

Ian Stannard. Norfolk Police.

Key role and millions of pounds for Norfolk for coronavirus testing and tracing

Norfolk has been handed a key role over coronavirus test and tracing. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24