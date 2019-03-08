Anglian Home Improvements workers to vote over new pay offer

Workers at Anglian Home Improvements are set to reject an improved pay offer, according to union bosses.

GMB Union is set to ballot members on an updated proposal in an ongoing battle to keep their regular pay and work hours but claim workers are not happy with the proposals.

The original proposal, which was first discussed with the workforce in May, put forward a 16% decrease in wages alongside the use of agencies to take over work currently done by in-house staff.

The new plan has reduced the cut in pay to 8.3% but the union says that workers' demands are still not being met by Anglian Windows, who trade as Anglian Home Improvements.

Keith Dixon, GMB regional organiser, said: "I have met with the company and communicated our concerns, however feel that Anglian Windows fail to understand the gravity of our members' feelings upon this.

"I have offered to the company the opportunity to open negotiations to look to see if there is an amicable solution which could be secured however at this stage there has been a refusal by the company to have further talks.

"I am also concerned upon the way in which Anglian Windows feel they can breach the trust of our members by offering such a poor proposal."

Members will be asked to submit ballot papers at a meeting on Friday to gather thoughts on the updated proposal.

But GMB have said that extensive feedback already gathered from workers indicates they are likely to oppose the offer.

"GMB will be behind every one of our members in making sure their voices are heard and are recommending this current proposal is opposed," Mr Dixon added.

"I have given an invitation for Anglian Windows to negotiate, subject to member approval, and will communicate the indicative ballot results to the company following the members meeting."

The company employs around 1,586 people overall and it is believed between 200 and 300 work at its Norwich factory in Liberator Road.

In May it was revealed that Anglian Home Improvements gave its top paid director a 20% pay rise in 2018 even as the company lost £4.7m.