Your chance to own the mysterious 'traffic jam' house for sale - for £775,000

PUBLISHED: 08:33 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 14 February 2020

St Mary's Croft, a large imposing building you see in Chapelfield North is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

St Mary's Croft, a large imposing building you see in Chapelfield North is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

One of Norwich's most famous historic buildings, renowned because drivers look at it while stuck in traffic, has just gone up for sale.

St Mary's Croft, a large imposing building you see in Chapelfield North is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

St Mary's Croft is a Grade II listed house built in 1881, which stands out from the rest because of its architecture; three storeys high and with two second floor verandahs. The red brick wonder was renowned for being a dental surgery in recent years but is now offices - which are up for sale.

The property. with a fascinating past, could be potentially converted back to residential, subject to planning, with the current commercial leases to tenants ending in October 2020.

St Mary's Croft, a large imposing building you see in Chapelfield North is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The building, 13 Chapelfield North but known as St Mary's Croft, was built by a man of the sea, Captain Crowe in 1881, incorporating the walls of an earlier building. It stands out because of its ornate brickwork, built in the Tudor revival style of the time.

Little is known about the house except it was once lived in by a wealthy lady of local high society, Mary Radford Pym.

She married George Radford Pym, a solicitor from Derbyshire and was very philanthropic as well as mixing with the rich and famous of her time.

Mrs Pym apparent funded the clocktower in Sheringham and gave land on Earlham Road to be used as Woodlands park.

St Mary's Croft, a large imposing building you see in Chapelfield North is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

She also gave money to the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for a nurses' home; this funded Pym House on the corner of Unthank and Christchurch Roads, in recent years converted to housing.

Agents Arnolds Keys, selling St Mary's Croft, said: "The property comprises a handsome three storey office building with ornate character and balconies at the second floor.

"The site is generous and has an extensive car park which, in the event of redevelopment, could be laid out for landscaped gardens and car parking."

Inside, although the building has been used as offices there is still much of its original character with wood panelling and Victorian tiled floors.

St Mary's Croft, a large imposing building you see in Chapelfield North is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The agents stated: "It has been utilised for many years as offices, having been converted from a dental surgery and ideally suited for continued use as an office or for conversion to residential use."

St Mary's Croft, a large imposing building you see in Chapelfield North is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

