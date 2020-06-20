Search

Advanced search

Outdoor table service coming to theatre cafe

PUBLISHED: 15:51 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 20 June 2020

St George’s general manager Kevin King prepares to reopen the community café on June 22 Picture: TMS Media

St George’s general manager Kevin King prepares to reopen the community café on June 22 Picture: TMS Media

Archant

A theatre cafe is preparing to lift the curtain on a new takeaway service.

The community café at St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth has been closed since the government’s Covid-19 restrictions came into force.

It will reopen for takeaway drinks and pre-packed snacks on Monday (June 22), and hopes to start an open-air table service on the adjoining plaza in July.

You may also want to watch:

Kevin King, general manager, said, “We’re really excited about the prospect of reopening the café after being closed for so long.

“We have all the safety measures in place and we’re thrilled to see even this small degree of normality returning to St George’s.

“St George’s Theatre is a charity and the income from the café is absolutely vital to us, so we’re hoping that the people who would normally come and see our shows will drop by for a morning coffee or afternoon tea to support us while we’re waiting for the theatre to r-open after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

“Providing an outdoor table service next month will be the icing on the cake, so let’s hope for some sunny days to give everyone a lift.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

Harley Davidson rider in his 60s dies after crash on village road

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham in south Norfolk. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph

Anger over litter strewn outside Wetherspoons

Litter has been strewn outside a Wetherspoon's pub, The Bell Hotel, in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Woman stabbed to death was found in grounds of former mental hospital

Police at the derelict site of the former St Andrew's Hospital where a woman died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service

Do you remember these old Norwich nightclubs?

Ritzys, Norwich. Photo: Archant Library

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

Harley Davidson rider in his 60s dies after crash on village road

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham in south Norfolk. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph

Woman stabbed to death was found in grounds of former mental hospital

Police at the derelict site of the former St Andrew's Hospital where a woman died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service

Anger over litter strewn outside Wetherspoons

Litter has been strewn outside a Wetherspoon's pub, The Bell Hotel, in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Dad jokes chapter 14 - A Father’s Day special

Hear the one about the Spanish magician? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/vchal
Drive 24