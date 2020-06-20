Outdoor table service coming to theatre cafe

St George’s general manager Kevin King prepares to reopen the community café on June 22 Picture: TMS Media Archant

A theatre cafe is preparing to lift the curtain on a new takeaway service.

The community café at St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth has been closed since the government’s Covid-19 restrictions came into force.

It will reopen for takeaway drinks and pre-packed snacks on Monday (June 22), and hopes to start an open-air table service on the adjoining plaza in July.

Kevin King, general manager, said, “We’re really excited about the prospect of reopening the café after being closed for so long.

“We have all the safety measures in place and we’re thrilled to see even this small degree of normality returning to St George’s.

“St George’s Theatre is a charity and the income from the café is absolutely vital to us, so we’re hoping that the people who would normally come and see our shows will drop by for a morning coffee or afternoon tea to support us while we’re waiting for the theatre to r-open after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

“Providing an outdoor table service next month will be the icing on the cake, so let’s hope for some sunny days to give everyone a lift.”