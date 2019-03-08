Search

Spudulike collapses with Castle Mall team losing their jobs

PUBLISHED: 11:31 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 05 August 2019

Spudulike in Castle Mall has closed with immediate effect. Picture: Archant

Spudulike in Castle Mall has closed with immediate effect. Picture: Archant

Archant

Hundreds of people have lost their jobs as another national chain has collapsed - leaving another hole in Norfolk's high street.

Staff at the store thanked customers for their support. Picture: ArchantStaff at the store thanked customers for their support. Picture: Archant

Spudulike has closed all of its stores, including its site in Norwich's Castle Mall.

The baked potato specialist had an outlet in the shopping centre's food hall.

MORE: Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust - cancelling 19,000 future bookings



A note on the shutters of Spudulike in the city centre reads: "Thank you for your custom throughout the years", and is signed by five members of staff.

The business has collapsed after being unable to secure backing from landlords for a rescue restructure.

You may also want to watch:

The chain did previously have a shop in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road, however this closed in December of 2018 and was taken over by Taco Bell.

The chain, which was founded in 1974, is just the latest of many high street staples which have disappeared in recent months.

Only last week the Original Factory Shop announced it would be leaving the mall when it sells its remaining stock.

A number of fashion stores have also recently closed down, and in March it was confirmed that Italian wine bar Veeno would not be reopening.

However, Castle Mall has announced it is undergoing a rebrand to combat the current gloom of the high street.

Bosses at the shopping hub have applied to change their signage dumping the old 'mall' name for Castle Quarter.

Sources said the change is to reflect Castle Mall's transformation from a simple shopping centre to a more experiential destination offering food, cinema, a gym and soon a bowling alley.

