Pottery studio and children’s play therapy centre lodge bid to open at farm

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 August 2020

White House Farm owners, Charlotte and Oliver Gurney. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

White House Farm owners, Charlotte and Oliver Gurney. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A pottery studio and children’s play therapy centre could join a growing business community on a farm on the edge of Norwich.

There are already a number of buinesses at White House Farm in Sprowston. Picture: Chris HillThere are already a number of buinesses at White House Farm in Sprowston. Picture: Chris Hill

A bid has been lodged to open the businesses at White House Farm in Sprowston.

They could be the latest in a string of businesses housed in converted barns on the site, which already include a florist, beautician, hairdresser, dance studio and gift shop.

Charlotte Gurney, who owns the family farm with her husband, Oliver, said the proposed businesses were part of a vision for a “community hub”.

Since taking over in 2013, the couple have continued to diversify away from the site’s fruit-farming roots by closing the pick your own business and investing £600,000 in a courtyard of new business units.

White House Farm. Picture : ANTONY KELLYWhite House Farm. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Mrs Gurney said: “We’re very excited to welcome these new businesses, if plans are approved.

“We hope that the farm will be become a place to visit for the whole morning or even day, as there are lots of things to do and we have plans for even more in the pipeline.

“The high street is also in trouble, and costs are too expensive, so businesses are looking to locate elsewhere and to places like us – where we offer something slightly different for everyone.”

The proposed pottery studio, Dotty Pottery, is currently located in Hellesdon Barns and offers ceramic painting classes to families and groups.

Rebecca Hull, co-owner of Dotty Pottery, said: “We wanted to move somewhere that was more community orientated with a family feel and we had been in Hellesdon for six years. And with the current situation we decided to just go for it. It is an idyllic location.”

Meanwhile, the planned therapy practice, Play Therapy with Karen Hammond, which would move from Norwich, offers therapy for children aged four to 12.

Ms Hammond said: “I am very excited to be moving my business to White House Farm due to its family friendly ethos and good transport links.

“Oliver and Charlotte have been very supportive and encouraging at a time when I am trying to develop my practice.”

White House Farm owners, Charlotte and Oliver Gurney. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

