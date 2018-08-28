Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Ice Rink pictures?
PUBLISHED: 08:13 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:58 20 December 2018
Abigail Nicholson
Brother and sister, Alicia and Oskar enjoying the 10am session on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Here are some of the best pictures from Norwich Ice Rink this week.
Couple Ash and Shannon skating on the 11am session on Wednesday. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
The skating season is now in full swing at the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Ice rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt.
The rink, has now opened in Castle Mall Gardens with hundreds of people already gliding around gracefully.
Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “Now we’re open we get to see the delight on people’s faces when they walk in and are blown away by the size of this year’s rink which is bigger than ever.
“We look forward to welcoming thousands of people across the festive period whether they have skated before or trying it for the first time.”
Anna looking feeling festive on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
