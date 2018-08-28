Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Ice Rink pictures?

Brother and sister, Alicia and Oskar enjoying the 10am session on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

Here are some of the best pictures from Norwich Ice Rink this week.

Couple Ash and Shannon skating on the 11am session on Wednesday. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Couple Ash and Shannon skating on the 11am session on Wednesday. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The skating season is now in full swing at the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Ice rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt.

The rink, has now opened in Castle Mall Gardens with hundreds of people already gliding around gracefully.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “Now we’re open we get to see the delight on people’s faces when they walk in and are blown away by the size of this year’s rink which is bigger than ever.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of people across the festive period whether they have skated before or trying it for the first time.”

Anna looking feeling festive on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Anna looking feeling festive on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Make sure you share your pictures with us using #NorwichIceRink

Two skaters enjoying their skating on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Two skaters enjoying their skating on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Two of our Marshall's keeping the public safe on the ice. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Two of our Marshall's keeping the public safe on the ice. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Two of the Norwich Ice Rink Staff welcoming the public. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Two of the Norwich Ice Rink Staff welcoming the public. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Jaya on Norwich Ice Rink: Instagram: sayitwithclicks Jaya on Norwich Ice Rink: Instagram: sayitwithclicks

Katherine and her friends on Norwich Ice Rink: Instagram: katherine_des Katherine and her friends on Norwich Ice Rink: Instagram: katherine_des

Instagram: clc94x Instagram: clc94x

Instagram: amaddison Instagram: amaddison

Alex and Elysha on Norwich Ice Rink. Instagram: itsme_alex0 Alex and Elysha on Norwich Ice Rink. Instagram: itsme_alex0

Instagram: nizarruiz Instagram: nizarruiz

Instagram: oliverxhancock Instagram: oliverxhancock

Picture: nuainternational Picture: nuainternational

Instagram: beth.j.webster Instagram: beth.j.webster

Some of the first customers to visit Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Some of the first customers to visit Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson