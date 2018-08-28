Festive skaters burn off Christmas over-indulgence with fun on the ice rink

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

Week two of skating is in full swing at the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News ice rink.

And as these pictures show, it is proving a massive hit.

The rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, has now opened in Castle Mall Gardens with hundreds of people gliding around gracefully.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “Now we’re open we get to see the delight on people’s faces when they walk in and are blown away by the size of this year’s rink, which is bigger than ever.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of people across the festive period whether they have skated before or trying it for the first time.”

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

