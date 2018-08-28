Search

Advanced search

Festive skaters burn off Christmas over-indulgence with fun on the ice rink

PUBLISHED: 08:12 31 December 2018

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Week two of skating is in full swing at the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News ice rink.

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

And as these pictures show, it is proving a massive hit.

The rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, has now opened in Castle Mall Gardens with hundreds of people gliding around gracefully.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “Now we’re open we get to see the delight on people’s faces when they walk in and are blown away by the size of this year’s rink, which is bigger than ever.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of people across the festive period whether they have skated before or trying it for the first time.”

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk  or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Make sure you share your pictures with us using #NorwichIceRink

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Instagram: ciara.ghInstagram: ciara.gh

Instagram: taylormaifrenchInstagram: taylormaifrench

Instagram: littlemissgingeInstagram: littlemissginge

Instagram: hannahlennoxInstagram: hannahlennox

Instagram: mrs_collings16.9.18Instagram: mrs_collings16.9.18

Instagram: alyshambartlettInstagram: alyshambartlett

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Traffic delays and bus service disruptions following crash in Norwich

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Narnia trail opens at new Banstead Woods and Chipstead Downs Nature Reserve

Narnia trail opens at new Banstead Woods and Chipstead Downs Nature Reserve

Ab Fab actress June Whitfield on shopping in Wimbledon, theatre in Guildford and Carshalton charity

10 of the best autumn pub walks across Surrey

The boathouse at Winkworth Arboretum (Photo: Stephen Darlington)

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

Shere Village Street (c) Andrea Poole/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog walks in Surrey: 10 of the best places to go

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Traffic delays and bus service disruptions following crash in Norwich

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

More than 10,000 jobs lost in Britain’s restaurant sector this year

The old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Ring of steel protecting the Queen at Sandringham

The Queen attended church at Sandringham on Sunday Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists