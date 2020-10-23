Search

‘We all need some magic now’ - New spiritual shop selling crystals and tarot cards to open

PUBLISHED: 14:42 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 23 October 2020

Samantha and Gary Wootton in their newly opened Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A new spiritual shop which says it sells gifts for the “mind, body and soul” is opening in Wymondham in the home of an old pub.

The Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elementals Magickal Emporium has set up shop in Market Street in the town and will open its doors on Saturday, October 24, under the ownership of Samantha Wootton, 46, and her husband Gary, 57.

Mr Wootton said the store “will be whatever you want it to be, as long as it makes you happy”.

Samantha Wootton with a decorative spider's web in her newly opened Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Samantha Wootton with a decorative spider's web in her newly opened Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“There will be crystals and tarot cards along with incense, wax melts, ‘witchy’ brooms, magic wands, clothes and jewellery,” he said. “That’s why we have called it an emporium.”

Mrs Wootton added: “We all need some magic right now.”

Social distancing witches style in the Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSocial distancing witches style in the Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The pandemic had affected Mrs Wootton’s travel business, while Mr Wootton had been made redundant within the last year.

“We thought we have got to do something,” he said.

Figurines in the Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFigurines in the Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“One day we were walking through Wymondham and saw this beautiful 17th century building which actually turns out to be the old Griffin Inn pub up for lease. We just thought let’s just go for it.”

Mrs Wootton said the couple have received positive feedback from locals and that other shops nearby had been really supportive.

All things witchy in the Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAll things witchy in the Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The opening of the Elementals Magickal Emporium comes during our Shop Local campaign. We are encouraging our readers to support independent traders in the run-up to Christmas.

Mrs Wootton said: “We shop local ourselves as much as we can, it is good to support independent businesses.”

Jewellery in the Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJewellery in the Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

