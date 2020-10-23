‘We all need some magic now’ - New spiritual shop selling crystals and tarot cards to open

Samantha and Gary Wootton in their newly opened Elementals Magickal Emporium at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A new spiritual shop which says it sells gifts for the “mind, body and soul” is opening in Wymondham in the home of an old pub.

Elementals Magickal Emporium has set up shop in Market Street in the town and will open its doors on Saturday, October 24, under the ownership of Samantha Wootton, 46, and her husband Gary, 57.

Mr Wootton said the store “will be whatever you want it to be, as long as it makes you happy”.

“There will be crystals and tarot cards along with incense, wax melts, ‘witchy’ brooms, magic wands, clothes and jewellery,” he said. “That’s why we have called it an emporium.”

Mrs Wootton added: “We all need some magic right now.”

The pandemic had affected Mrs Wootton’s travel business, while Mr Wootton had been made redundant within the last year.

“We thought we have got to do something,” he said.

“One day we were walking through Wymondham and saw this beautiful 17th century building which actually turns out to be the old Griffin Inn pub up for lease. We just thought let’s just go for it.”

Mrs Wootton said the couple have received positive feedback from locals and that other shops nearby had been really supportive.

The opening of the Elementals Magickal Emporium comes during our Shop Local campaign. We are encouraging our readers to support independent traders in the run-up to Christmas.

Mrs Wootton said: “We shop local ourselves as much as we can, it is good to support independent businesses.”

