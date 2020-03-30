Specsavers to open new store in Norwich

Specsavers is opening a new site at Longwater in Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant GoogleMaps/Archant

A new Specsavers store is set to open in Norwich.

The Longwater retail park will see Specsavers move in during March 2020.

The site opening will create two new jobs at least - a trainee optical consultant and an optical assistant apprenticeship.

The new employees will start their training at Specsavers' story in White Lion Street and will move across to Longwater when the store is ready to open.

The deadline for the optical apprenticeship application is Janaury 6, 2020.

The deadline for the trainee optical assistant is March 30, 2020.

A spokesman said: "With us, you'll always have the opportunity to make a difference. Even though we're a relatively large company, the entrepreneurial spirit that got us off the ground is still at the heart of everything we do."