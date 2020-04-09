Search

Opticians help key workers get back on coronavirus frontline

PUBLISHED: 14:59 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 09 April 2020

A police officer was helped by staff at Specsavers meaning he could go back to his job. Pic: Specsavers

A police officer was helped by staff at Specsavers meaning he could go back to his job. Pic: Specsavers

Staff from across Norfolk’s Specsavers stores have been doing their bit to help hospital staff and the police do their jobs.

A thank you card made by a child after his glasses were delivered to his house. Pic: Specsavers

All stores are closed for routine eye tests because of coronavirus but they are still open to provide urgent care for local key workers.

A frontline hospital worker who required urgent adjustments to a set of glasses was recently helped by Specsavers in Diss. Opening the store early to make the adjustments, the worker was able to continue vital work in theatre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Similarly, a police officer in King’s Lynn was able to go back to his shift after the local branch was able to help with a crucial fix on his spectacles.

A thank you card made by a child after his glasses were delivered to his house. Pic: Specsavers

Specsavers in Great Yarmouth have also been busy delivering repairs and batteries for hearing aids across the country on top of fielding concerned phone-calls. And in Norwich, a child was so grateful for a set of home-delivered glasses they made a special card as a thank you.

Despite being closed, customers are being encouraged to still contact their local store if they need urgent support with a visual problem, or if they have issues with their glasses, contact lenses or hearing aids.

If anyone is required to attend the store, they will be asked to do so but key workers will be prioritised. Any face-to-face contact will be minimal and will be handled in line with current government guidelines.

Samantha Moore, optical regional chairwoman for Specsavers in Norfolk, said: “It’s been our pleasure to be able to support our NHS colleagues in their critical work on the front line, as well as being able to bring essential eye and hearing care to the homes of those in need whilst we remain in lockdown.

Specsavers. Pic: Specsavers.Specsavers. Pic: Specsavers.

“Specsavers’ teams are classed as key workers to provide urgent and essential eye care to those who need it. This includes supporting other key workers who couldn’t function without their help and people who would come to harm without their health expertise, especially where the usual hospital services and NHS facilities are being prioritised for the fight against Covid-19.”

