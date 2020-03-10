Search

Holidaymakers worried about coronavirus offered special deal to Bulgaria

PUBLISHED: 18:10 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 10 March 2020

Balkan Holidays is offering deals on trips to Bulgaria from Norwich. Pic: Balkan Holidays

A firm organising holidays from Norwich Airport to Bulgaria is offering people worried about coronavirus a package of special deals.

Balkan Holidays is allowing people to pay their balance on a holiday to places including Bulgaria and Croatia just a month before travelling instead of 10 weeks.

And the firm has also brought in new rules allowing those with holidays already booked to postpone them or change them free of charge right up until a fortnight before departure.

It comes as firms are slashing the price of holidays with people wary of flying abroad because of the coronavirus. TUI was offering more than 50% off some holidays to Spain; with seven nights in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol reduced from £432 to £195 a person and a three night break in a four star hotel, half board, in Palma, Majorca from £401 to £186.

Norwich Airport posted on its website a statement from London-based Balkan Holidays, which also flies to Montenegro and Slovenia.

It said: 'At Balkan Holidays everything we do is focused on you, our customer. So with this in mind, we are pleased to announce several changes to our summer 2020 Bulgaria package holiday bookings to help put you at ease during this period of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 (coronvirus) outbreak.

'For all bookings before March 31, you can have up until four weeks before the departure date to settle the balance instead of 10 weeks.

'In addition to our reduced balance due dates, we are also pleased to introduce the option for you to change your holiday to a later summer 2020 date or summer 2021 free of charge up until 14 days before departure. You will still be required to pay any difference in holiday cost.

'Like all tour operators, specialist Balkan Holidays has reviewed their offers for their summer holidays, in light of customer wariness about booking due to fear of the coronavirus.'

