Spanish restaurant Alley Olé closes but hints at relocation

The Alley Ole Spanish restaurant in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A highly-rated Spanish restaurant in Norwich appears to have closed ahead of a possible relocation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spanish restaurant Alley Ole in Norwich appears to have closed ahead of a possible relocation. Photo: Luke Powell Spanish restaurant Alley Ole in Norwich appears to have closed ahead of a possible relocation. Photo: Luke Powell

Alley Olé opened along Bridewell Alley in April 2017 selling rotisserie-style chicken alongside tapas dishes.

In less than two years it became one of the top-rated restaurants in Norwich on TripAdisor, where it was ranked 17th out of 601.

But in 2018 owner Samuel Finnie revealed he would be selling the business to spend more time with his family.

Earlier this month furniture was removed from the restaurant and words “hasta luego”, which translates to “see you later” in Spanish, were scrawled on the window.

Spanish restaurant Alley Ole in Norwich appears to have closed ahead of a possible relocation. Photo: Luke Powell Spanish restaurant Alley Ole in Norwich appears to have closed ahead of a possible relocation. Photo: Luke Powell

Someone had also written “relocating...”, but provided no details as to where the restaurant was moving.

Speaking in July 2018, Mr Finnie said: “Alley Olé isn’t closing and the person who buys the business will take it on exactly how it is just like when I sold the juice bar which still has my name above the door.

“I’ll be here for a long time yet as if someone said they wanted to take it today it still takes a long time for the sale to go through.

“I’m proud of what I’ve got here and want someone to takeover who is capable of running the business and we’ve had a fair bit of interest so far.

“The reaction to Alley Olé has been really positive over the last year and people enjoy coming here as it’s a nice place to come and eat.”

Mr Finnie is well-known in the city for his independent eateries in the Norwich Lanes. Before opening Alley Olé he owned Finnie’s Juice Bar.

• Mr Finnie has been contacted for comment.