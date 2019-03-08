Search

Luxury beauty store Space NK to open in Norwich as Jigsaw closes

PUBLISHED: 13:50 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 11 September 2019

Space NK will be moving into the former Jigsaw shop in London Street. Picture: Archant/Google

Space NK will be moving into the former Jigsaw shop in London Street. Picture: Archant/Google

Archant/Google

Luxury beauty retailer Space NK is set to open its first store in East Anglia as women's fashion retailer Jigsaw shuts up shop.

Jigsaw closed in Norwich's London Street on September 9.

However a planning application outside the building shows that changes will be made to the shop front to display Space NK branding.

The London-founded business sells high end brands including By Terry, Diptyque and Drunk Elephant.

This will be the brand's 71st store, with the next closest in Cambridge.

It has the majority of its outlets in London, but also has sites further north as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

