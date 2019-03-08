Norfolk estate agent to open his ninth office on the high street

Max Sowerby is opening his ninth office, and on the high street. Pic: Archant.

He started from scratch but Max Sowerby is celebrating a quarter of a century of selling homes by opening another branch as well as expanding his Norwich base.

Max Sowerby, pictured in 1994, when he opened his very first office in Burnham Market. Pic: Sowerbys. Max Sowerby, pictured in 1994, when he opened his very first office in Burnham Market. Pic: Sowerbys.

Independently-run Sowerbys, started by Max in Burnham Market in 1994, has just announced it is opening in the centre of Fakenham and enlarging its Norwich office by taking over the building next door. The move will see a total investment of more than £100,000.

The new office on Oak Street, Fakenham, will bring the total number of Sowerbys branches around the county to nine. The agency is also making its Norwich city centre office at Old Bank of England Court bigger by moving into the former Allgood & Davey office, also an estate agency. This has relocated to The Close in Norwich.

Sowerbys' expansion comes after they enjoyed their best ever month last month in 25 years.

Inside the former Allgood & Davey office in Norwich. Pic: Sowerbys. Inside the former Allgood & Davey office in Norwich. Pic: Sowerbys.

Max Sowerby told this newspaper: "We are bucking the trend, some businesses are moving out of the high street but we are moving in. We see the benefit of being in towns like Fakenham which is going to be our new base for our new homes arm of the business. In Norwich, the expansion means we can have a fabulous shop front and entrance into our office."

At the moment, to access the Norwich office, you need to go through the gated courtyard. Work starting soon will knock through the former Allgood & Davey office, taking the historic building back to being one large office like it was years ago when it was occupied by property agents Brown & Co.

Both new office spaces will be given the traditional Sowerbys look, with interior designer Collette Hanlon of Home Stagers styling the Fakenham office. This will also use the car wash currently operating near by with a new initiative whereby customers visiting the estate agency can have their car washed too. The building, The Old Rectory, which once housed the town's citizen advice bureau, is being brought back to life with the renovation. In Norwich, the office will also boast new digital window displays and innovative seating areas where clients can interact with property specialists without desks between them.

The former Allgood & Davey building at Old Bank of England Court, Norwich Pic: Sowerbys.. The former Allgood & Davey building at Old Bank of England Court, Norwich Pic: Sowerbys..

The Old Rectory, Fakenham, where Sowerbys is opening its new office. Pic: Sowerbys. The Old Rectory, Fakenham, where Sowerbys is opening its new office. Pic: Sowerbys.