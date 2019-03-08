Employers back initiative to help young people into work

Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Councils, South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon and Jobcentre Plus district manager Julia Nix at the launch of South Norfolk 4 Jobs. Picture SNC South Norfolk Council

Employers in South Norfolk have backed a new initiative to support young people into work.

South Norfolk 4 Jobs is the fifth project of its kind to be set up in the county and aims to reduce youth unemployment by connecting local businesses with 18-24 year olds.

As well as jobs, businesses are encouraged to offer a range of support such as work experience, careers advice in schools, mock interviews, CV advice aand mentoring opportunities.

The project is a collaboration between Jobcentre Plus, South Norfolk Council and two local MPs Richard Bacon and George Freeman.

Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Councils, said: "We need to find the right buttons to press to excite young people and make them aware of the fantastic career opportunities available here on their doorstep.

"It is essential for us to grow opportunity, aspiration and prosperity. Making sure we have a qualified workforce is vital not only to grow existing businesses but to also help attract new employers to our area."