Vote now to celebrate south Norfolk’s best businesses

Voting in South Norfolk Council’s Business Awards, celebrating the economic success of the district, is now open.

Michael Edney: 'We actively support and encourage inward investment and business growth' Picture: Contributed Michael Edney: 'We actively support and encourage inward investment and business growth' Picture: Contributed

The new awards aim to build on the council’s Independent Retailer awards, widening the focus to reflect the diversity of businesses that flourish in the district.

Businesses can nominate themselves for an award in any of the nine categories, while residents can support their favourite business by nominating them as South Norfolk Retailer of the Year.

South Norfolk Council’s deputy leader, Michael Edney said: “We actively support and encourage inward investment and business growth. South Norfolk is home to so many successful businesses, from multi-national organisations, cutting edge tech and bio science companies to the widest range of independent shops and traders.

“These awards are an opportunity to celebrate our successful businesses. If you’re a business owner, put your company forward for the recognition both you and your staff deserve or, if you’re a customer, make sure you nominate your favourite business as our Retailer of the Year.”

Categories in the South Norfolk Business Awards, sponsored by Fosters Solicitors LLP, are:

Excellence in Digital Creative and ICT, sponsored by InTouch Systems.

Excellence in Life Sciences, sponsored by Norwich Research Park.

Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing, sponsored by Mirus Aircraft Seating.

Innovation in Agriculture, Food and Drink, sponsored by New Anglia LEP.

Visitor Economy Experience, sponsored by Dunston Hall.

New Business Award, sponsored by CNC Building Control.

Business Growth Award, sponsored by Big Sky Developments.

International Business Growth, sponsored by Hethel Innovation.

Business in the Community, sponsored by Britannia Safety & Training.

South Norfolk Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Fosters Solicitors LLP.

Visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/businessawards for details of critieria and nomination forms. Retailers can request an information pack by emailing awards@s-norfolk.gov.uk