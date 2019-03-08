Wymondham businesses offered free social media training

Businesses in Wymondham can access free social media and marketing training. Photo: Getty Images demaerre

South Norfolk Council is offering free training courses and workshops for businesses with 250 staff or fewer in and around Wymondham.

The courses, which all take place in November and January, are designed to help local business staff learn new skills and are supported by the Local Investment in Future Talent (LIFT) programme.

The courses offered are:

-Welcome Host Gold - One Day Customer Service Training

"The Welcome Host Gold one-day training course gives participants today's core customer service skills - reflecting the latest techniques and best practice. It is a highly flexible course and can be tailored to include content and knowledge specific to destinations and businesses."

There are places for this course on Tuesday, November 19, 9am to 5pm, and Monday, January 13, 9am to 5pm.

-Online Marketing and Social Media course - Novice and Absolute Beginners

"On this course you will learn why social media can be effective for your business and how it will help you gain more customers."

There are places on this course on Thursday, November 28, 9am to 12 noon, Friday, January 10, 9am to 12 noon and Wednesday, January 15, 9am to 12 noon.

-Online Marketing and Social Media course - Advanced Level

"This course is for anyone who is using social media to attract and source new business but would now like to take it to another level. You may well have a good grasp of marketing and be active on social media channels / website and just want to improve skills and understand new trends and techniques."

There are places on this course on Friday, November 29, 9am to 12 noon, Thursday January, 16, 9am to 12 noon, Friday January 17, 9am to 12 noon and Tuesday, January 21, 9am to 12 noon.

If you book a place and do not attend or cancel within 48 hours of the course date then you will be invoiced for the full course or invoice.

To find out more and to book courses visit https://www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/businesses/free-training-local-businesses