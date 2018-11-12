South Norfolk Council launches business awards campaign

South Norfolk Council has launched a business awards campaign to celebrate the economic success of the district. Archant

South Norfolk Council has launched a business awards campaign to celebrate the economic success of the district.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

These awards build on the council’s Independent Retailer Awards, and have been created to widen the scope to promote the region’s diversity of industry.

Businesses can nominate themselves in any of the nine categories, or can be nominated by residents as South Norfolk Retailer of the Year.

South Norfolk Council deputy leader Michael Edney said: “In South Norfolk we actively support and encourage inward investment and business growth. The district is home to so many successful businesses, from multi-national organisations, cutting edge tech and bio science companies to the widest range of independent shops and traders.

“If you’re a business owner, put your company forward for the recognition both you and your staff deserve.”

For more details, see www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/businessawards.