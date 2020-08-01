Emmy and Bafta nominated designer swaps studio for bakery

Emmy-nominated Simon Gershon at Salhouse Stores, where he supplies sourdough bread during lockdown. Picture: Simon Gershon Simon Gershon

An Emmy and Bafta nominated sound designer has swapped the studio for the kitchen in lockdown, supplying sourdough bread to businesses along the Norfolk coast.

Simon Gershon has worked on shows with Netflix and the BBC, as well as more than 80 films.

Explaining his work ahead of lockdown, Mr Gershon said: “I design sounds from scratch from synthesisers, field recordings and really everything that makes a noise.

“As an example in Alien vs Predator I recorded local north Norfolk pigs to enhance the mother alien sounds and use my own vocalisations and lions to create the predator calls.

“I’m frequently recording around the house and my wife is sometimes called upon to make zombie noises, all in the line of duty.”

But when sets and production of films and shows had to be halted across the globe, Mr Gershon found himself at a loose end.

So he turned to his hobby, baking sourdough, and has been supplying from his home near Holt to shops across Norfolk.

He said: “Having had all of my projects postponed during lockdown I decided to start baking sourdough bread to help make ends meet until the film industry gets back on track.

“I bake in domestic ovens so my output is dependant on how many hours I’m prepared to spend in a hot kitchen.

“I’ve developed my own bread recipes producing a batch of eight loaves every hour. Each batch has a slightly different formula so that the loaves don’t over ferment or become too sour.”

On average, Mr Gershon spends a couple of days a week baking the bread for outlets including Picnic Fayre in Cley and Salthouse Stores in Salthouse.

But what about when Hollywood is back up and running?

“My sourdoughs have always been very popular and I enjoy baking a diverse selection of breads, white, whole wheats, malted and bagels and ryes using local rye wheats from Letheringsett Mill,” he said.

“I certainly would like to continue a couple of days a week but its dependant on my sound work.”