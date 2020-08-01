Search

Advanced search

Emmy and Bafta nominated designer swaps studio for bakery

PUBLISHED: 16:22 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 01 August 2020

Emmy-nominated Simon Gershon at Salhouse Stores, where he supplies sourdough bread during lockdown. Picture: Simon Gershon

Emmy-nominated Simon Gershon at Salhouse Stores, where he supplies sourdough bread during lockdown. Picture: Simon Gershon

Simon Gershon

An Emmy and Bafta nominated sound designer has swapped the studio for the kitchen in lockdown, supplying sourdough bread to businesses along the Norfolk coast.

Simon Gershon has worked on shows with Netflix and the BBC, as well as more than 80 films.

Explaining his work ahead of lockdown, Mr Gershon said: “I design sounds from scratch from synthesisers, field recordings and really everything that makes a noise.

“As an example in Alien vs Predator I recorded local north Norfolk pigs to enhance the mother alien sounds and use my own vocalisations and lions to create the predator calls.

MORE: Market stall greengrocer launches online fruit and veg hampers

“I’m frequently recording around the house and my wife is sometimes called upon to make zombie noises, all in the line of duty.”

You may also want to watch:

But when sets and production of films and shows had to be halted across the globe, Mr Gershon found himself at a loose end.

So he turned to his hobby, baking sourdough, and has been supplying from his home near Holt to shops across Norfolk.

He said: “Having had all of my projects postponed during lockdown I decided to start baking sourdough bread to help make ends meet until the film industry gets back on track.

“I bake in domestic ovens so my output is dependant on how many hours I’m prepared to spend in a hot kitchen.

“I’ve developed my own bread recipes producing a batch of eight loaves every hour. Each batch has a slightly different formula so that the loaves don’t over ferment or become too sour.”

On average, Mr Gershon spends a couple of days a week baking the bread for outlets including Picnic Fayre in Cley and Salthouse Stores in Salthouse.

But what about when Hollywood is back up and running?

“My sourdoughs have always been very popular and I enjoy baking a diverse selection of breads, white, whole wheats, malted and bagels and ryes using local rye wheats from Letheringsett Mill,” he said.

“I certainly would like to continue a couple of days a week but its dependant on my sound work.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

Local lockdown ‘last resort’ for fresh Norfolk coronavirus outbreak

A local lockdown would be a last resort to combat a fresh rise in cases of coronavirus in Norfolk, a public health director has said. Pictured, Diane Steiner. Photo: Archant

Five places in Norfolk to avoid the crowds this summer

St Benet's Abbey in Norfolk. Photo Getty Images

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

Woman sent naked photographs of child to man she met online

Claire Kelly pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Couple waiting two years for builder to start work after they paid him £6k

Dick Wolsey's garden in Worlingham where builder Rowan Parker was paid almost �6,000 to install a rainwater tank. Photo: Arcahnt

Two new restaurants open at Chapelfield shopping centre

Chi and Granary, which have both opened under the same owners at Chapelfield in Norwich. Picture: intu Chapelfield