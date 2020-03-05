Estate agent stops marketing mansion belonging to bust holiday park director
PUBLISHED: 13:41 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 05 March 2020
Sotheby's International Realty
A high-end estate agent has stopped marketing a luxury mansion after being alerted by this newspaper to a freezing order.
Sotheby's International Realty was trying to sell the £2.25m home in Essex for the owners of a holiday park company which went under last year owing £25m.
The company, which traded as Dream Lodge, had parks near North Walsham and Bury St Edmunds where it built, sold and rented holiday chalets.
You may also want to watch:
But it went bust owing more than 1,100 investors money, including millions of pounds for lodges which were never built.
Deloitte, which is liquidating the company, took the owners, the Moir family, to High Court last year to stop them selling their assets, including the five-bedroom Essex mansion.
But as reported by this newspaper yesterday, it was still being marketed in defiance of that freezing injunction.
When we contacted Sotheby's on Tuesday, the agent said he was unaware of the court order.
But on Thursday the property was removed from the website.
Comments have been disabled on this article.