Estate agent stops marketing mansion belonging to bust holiday park director

The Moirs' mansion in Essex was being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty Sotheby's International Realty

A high-end estate agent has stopped marketing a luxury mansion after being alerted by this newspaper to a freezing order.

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a "discrete" attempt to sell their house. They are directors of Dream Lodge which owes investors £25.6m. Photo: Google Street View/YouTube/The Dream Lodge Group Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a "discrete" attempt to sell their house. They are directors of Dream Lodge which owes investors £25.6m. Photo: Google Street View/YouTube/The Dream Lodge Group

Sotheby's International Realty was trying to sell the £2.25m home in Essex for the owners of a holiday park company which went under last year owing £25m.

The company, which traded as Dream Lodge, had parks near North Walsham and Bury St Edmunds where it built, sold and rented holiday chalets.

But it went bust owing more than 1,100 investors money, including millions of pounds for lodges which were never built.

Dream Lodge Group ran Norfolk Park in North Walsham which is now under new ownership. Photo: Gregg Brown Dream Lodge Group ran Norfolk Park in North Walsham which is now under new ownership. Photo: Gregg Brown

Deloitte, which is liquidating the company, took the owners, the Moir family, to High Court last year to stop them selling their assets, including the five-bedroom Essex mansion.

But as reported by this newspaper yesterday, it was still being marketed in defiance of that freezing injunction.

When we contacted Sotheby's on Tuesday, the agent said he was unaware of the court order.

But on Thursday the property was removed from the website.