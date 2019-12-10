Search

Jewellery shop owners reopen after moving into Royal Arcade

PUBLISHED: 08:36 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 10 December 2019

Sonkai jewellers is now open in the Royal Arcade. Pic: Mark Ivan Benfield

Mark Ivan Benfield

The owners of a Norwich jewellery shop have reopened after relocating their business from the Lanes into the Royal Arcade.

Sara Sweet and partner Craig Snape, who run Sonkai jewellers, closed the doors for the last time in Dove Street at the weekend, where they've been for nearly a decade. After renovating the new shop, situated in the arcade where the Bedlinen Co used to be, they're ready to open up from today.

The soft launch has been pushed through to allow customers to drop off and collect urgent items for Christmas with an official opening planned for the New Year.

"We moved on Sunday and Monday as we close these days as normal anyway, to re-open on Tuesday in our shiny new location," said Ms Sweet.

"I think this first few weeks between now and Christmas are just going to be more of a 'soft' opening, simply to get in and allow our customers to drop off and collect all their urgent Christmas commissions and for cleaning and repairs.

Sonkai jewellery shop owners Craig Snape and Sara Sweet, pictured when they opened in Dove Street. They have now relocated into the Royal Arcade. Pic: ArchantSonkai jewellery shop owners Craig Snape and Sara Sweet, pictured when they opened in Dove Street. They have now relocated into the Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

"We are still waiting for the last few things to arrive such as some furniture and bits for the lights and all the fine detail that we can't think or know about until the main stuff is in place.

"Once the New Year rolls in we will celebrate being officially open with an event.

"Our last day at Dove Street was Saturday and once we reopen in the Arcade, we will be open every day until Christmas.

"We usually stay open the last two weekends before Christmas each year and fortunately have been able to keep this plan even with the move. We generally close a little early on Christmas Eve and then have a break - this year we are to reopen on Friday, January 3."

The move was because the current Sonkai shop in Dove Street is being sold off by its owner meaning the couple have been looking for somewhere to relocate to for some time. And with rents being offered in the Royal Arcade at a reduced rate by owners Legal & General, they've signed up.

The move comes as the existing jewellers in the arcade, Juels' Limited, is looking to move out to a property in London Street.

