Holiday flights from Norwich with Flybe look set to be scrapped

Jet planes operated by Flybe from Norwich Airport will cease from October, the airline announced today. Pic: Archant

Some winter flights from Norwich Airport to holiday sun spots Alicante and Malaga operated by Flybe look set to cease from October.

Earlier today the airline cancelled many UK routes because of ‘unrelated’ problems but Norwich passengers were unaffected.

In a second statement today Flybe announced it was ending many jet flights. Among these are believed to be flights from Norwich not operated by Eastern Airways which could include Alicante, Malaga and also Exeter.

A spokesman from Norwich Airport said: “We believe disruption to passengers will be kept at a minimum and we are currently working hard with Flybe.”

Flybe issued a statement stating: “Flybe will cease jet operations with effect from the start of the 2019-20 winter programme. The last jet flights will therefore operate on Saturday 26th October, 2019.

“This will not affect services at Norwich operated by Flybe’s franchise partner, Eastern Airways.”

The latest details come as part of Flybe’s review of its previously stated strategy to reduce its aircraft fleet and return all of its 118-seat Embraer 195 aircraft to its lessors, of which six will be returned this financial year.

The 78-seat Bombardier Q-400 will continue as the backbone of Flybe’s network. Other airports affected include Exeter, Cardiff and Doncaster.

Flybe CEO, Christine Ourmières-Widener said: “Our fleet reduction has always been core to improving our profitability. We are committed to assisting all our affected employees across the impacted Flybe bases. We will continue to offer a comprehensive choice of regional and European destinations operated by our 78-seat Bombardier Q400 aircraft.”

