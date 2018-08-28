Search

Advanced search

‘A travesty of justice – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges’

PUBLISHED: 10:22 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:36 30 November 2018

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Mike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHERMike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Mike Lynch, former chief executive of software giant Autonomy, was charged in relation to the sale of the company to US computer firm Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011. He strenuously denies the charges against him.

His former finance chief, Sushovan Hussain, was found guilty in April of accounting fraud.

Autonomy, a highly successful ‘big data’ company based in Cambridge and San Francisco, was sold to HP for £8bn in 2011.

The charges allege that between 2009 and 2011, Dr Lynch and former Autonomy finance executive Stephen Chamberlain issued statements which artificially inflated the company’s performance between 2009 and 2011 - a claim he has always denied.

Mike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHERMike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Dr Lynch founded Autonomy, which was spun out from his previous company, Neurodynamics, in 1996. It was based on technology invented at Cambridge University, where he studied information sciences. He gained a PhD and held a research fellowship in adaptive pattern recognition.

Mr Lynch was chief executive of Autonomy for more than 15 years, helping it to become one of the UK’s most successful technology companies on the FTSE100.

He has won numerous awards, and was given an OBE for services to enterprise in 2006.

A statement from Chris Morvillo of Clifford Chance and Reid Weingarten of Steptoe & Johnson, attorneys for Mike Lynch said described the indictment as a “travesty of justice.” “Mike Lynch is a world-leading entrepreneur who started from nothing and spent his life building a multi-billion dollar technology business that solved critical problems for companies and governments all around the world. These stale allegations are meritless and we reject them emphatically.

“This case is unsupportable. It targets a British citizen with rehashed allegations about a British company regarding events that occurred in Britain a decade ago. It has no place in a US court. The claims amount to a business dispute over the application of UK accounting standards, which is the subject of a civil case with HP in the courts of England, where it belongs.

“There was no conspiracy at Autonomy and no fraud against HP for the DoJ to take up. HP has a long history of failed acquisitions. Autonomy was merely the latest successful company it destroyed. HP has sought to blame Autonomy for its own crippling errors, and has falsely accused Mike Lynch to cover its own tracks.

“Mike Lynch will not be a scapegoat for their failures. He has done nothing wrong and will vigorously defend the charges against him.”

The Serious Fraud Office in the UK halted a two-year investigation into HP’s disastrous acquisition of Autonomy back in January 2015.

The SFO, which launched its investigation in March 2013, said there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.

It added: “In respect of other aspects and on the application of well-established principles, jurisdiction over the investigation has been ceded to the US authorities, whose investigation is ongoing.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide