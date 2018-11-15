Search

‘Why not go for it?’ – Norwich artists strip off for fundraising calendar

15 November, 2018 - 08:55
The naked calendar from Print To The People. Picture: Fran Kennedy and Andi Sapey

The naked calendar from Print To The People. Picture: Fran Kennedy and Andi Sapey

Fran Kennedy and Andi Sapey

Staff at social enterprise Print to the People have got their kit off for a special calendar to celebrate the art organisation’s 10th birthday.

The Norwich-based company makes a calendar each year featuring artwork by studio members to raise money to fund their activities.

Jo Stafford, co-founder of Print to the People, said: “We have been joking about doing a calendar like this for a long time and when we realised it was going to be our 10th birthday next year we thought ‘Why not go for it?’ It will be a great way to mark the occasion and hopefully raise money for the studio.”

The calendar will be launched and sold at a special exhibition at Studio 20 on Wensum Street on November 30 from 5pm 9pm.

It will also be available to buy online via Print To The People’s website or at Fresh Artisan Market at St Mary’s Works on December 14, 15 and 16.

