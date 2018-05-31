Shoppers queue patiently as B&Q store opens its doors again for business

B&Q re-opens after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Shoppers preparing for DIY jobs around the home in lockdown formed an orderly queue 2m apart as Norwich’s B&Q re-opened.

The store in Boundary Road together with Yarmouth’s Pasteur Road retail park branch announced last week they were re-opening after temporarily closing because of coronavirus.

But strict social distancing was enforced with large yellow signs and areas cordoned off, directing people into one entrance. Shoppers were also being stopped by staff asking what they needed to buy and the car park was reduced to one area for vehicles keeping the rest clear for queuing.

Other measures the firm introduced include sanitiser stations so shoppers can clean trolleys, markers on the floor to guide people through the store and perspex screens at checkouts where payment is contactless only.

Some services are not currently available such as timber cutting, paint mixing and design appointments and shoppers are being asked to limit their group to no more than two people and not to bring under 16s in.

The firm posted on its website: “We’re re-opening our stores to help you repair and maintain your houses and gardens while staying at home. It’s important you can shop safely and so we’ve been busy making sure we have strict measures in place to keep you and our colleagues safe.”

The stores are open from 8am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

