Video

WATCH: Sneak preview of 'the best burgers this side of New York' in former Pedro's restaurant

PUBLISHED: 17:20 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 21 October 2019

Annie Serruys, who is running Harry's, and her father Andre Serruys, owner, with The Dirty Harry burger. Picture: Archant/Victoria Pertusa

Annie Serruys, who is running Harry's, and her father Andre Serruys, owner, with The Dirty Harry burger. Picture: Archant/Victoria Pertusa

Archant/Victoria Pertusa

The owners of the new Harry's restaurant in the former Pedro's Mexican cantina in Norwich are declaring: 'Our burgers are the best.'

There is a bar at Harry's with a cocktail menu including When Harry Met Annie, using Annie Serruys' favourite flavours, strawberry and basil. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, ArchantThere is a bar at Harry's with a cocktail menu including When Harry Met Annie, using Annie Serruys' favourite flavours, strawberry and basil. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant

Harry's, situated in the former Pedro's building in Chapelfield Gardens, has been serving drinks only but tomorrow night opens for the first of two 'trial' nights serving food which are already fully booked. It then opens properly to the public on Thursday for breakfast from 8am until late, 11.30pm.

This newspaper got a sneak preview of the 'Dirty Harry' burger made with cheese and maple bacon, given its special smoky flavour by being cooked on a grill over a woodburner.

And the real selling point is the burgers are made from dry-aged steak which is such high quality it can be served any way the customer wants - including rare.

Business correspondent Caroline Culot gets to try the Dirty Harry burger before opening night. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.Business correspondent Caroline Culot gets to try the Dirty Harry burger before opening night. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

MORE: See inside the nw-look 'Pedro's as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Matthew Ward, MD of Harry's, named after owner Andre Serruys' father Harry, said: "These are the best burgers this side of New York. People used to love Pedro's for its fun, party atmosphere and we want to recreate that in Harry's; we'll have live bands playing and we've transformed the look of the building. However, we are putting a real emphasis on the quality of the burgers."

Head chef Aaron Sodah has put together a varied menu with burgers, priced from around £10, with interesting names such as 'When Harry Met Pedro's' and there's a long list of vegan burgers and dishes such as vegan 'mac and cheese' arancini balls too with Aaron's spciality being a sweet potato bhaji burger. Five chefs, six waiting staff and three behind the bar are on hand with the business being managed by Andre's daughter, Annie Serruys.

Matthew Ward, MD, at Harry's with a 'Harry's Angel' cocktail made from gin flavoured with Parma violet sweets. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, ArchantMatthew Ward, MD, at Harry's with a 'Harry's Angel' cocktail made from gin flavoured with Parma violet sweets. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant

MORE: Couple put up for sale vintage horsebox converted into a drinks bar for £11,000

And the fun doesn't stop with the food but there's a new cocktail menu to choose from with equally novel-sounding creations from 'Harry's Angel' which is made using gin flavoured with Parma Violets - and which comes with a small packet of the sweets on the side. Or there's the 'When Harry Met Annie,' created for Annie Serruys using her favourite flavours of strawberry and basil.

Today the team were putting the final touches but the new sign is up outside, replacing the old Pedro's one - the logo is from a drawing by Annie inspired by a photograph of her grandfather, Harry.

The decor at Harry's. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.The decor at Harry's. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

The opening comes after various delays because of wrangles with the city council over a licence for serving alcohol to non-diners which it did eventually grant.

The new signage outside at Harry's. Gone is the old Pedro's sign. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.The new signage outside at Harry's. Gone is the old Pedro's sign. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

The decor at Harry's. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, ArchantThe decor at Harry's. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant

The decor at Harry's. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, ArchantThe decor at Harry's. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant

The bar at Harry's where you can drink without eating. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, ArchantThe bar at Harry's where you can drink without eating. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant

The Dirty Harry burger. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, ArchantThe Dirty Harry burger. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant

The 'Dirty Harry' burger. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, ArchantThe 'Dirty Harry' burger. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant

The new-look Harry's, preparing for serving food. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, ArchantThe new-look Harry's, preparing for serving food. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant

Annie Serruys, who is running Harry's and her father, owner, Andre Serruys. Pic: ArchantAnnie Serruys, who is running Harry's and her father, owner, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Yarmouth joke gets 'biggest laugh' as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pension campaigners call on council to issue women with bus passes

Campaigners fighting changes to the womens state pension age have called on the council in their droves to issue them with passes for cheaper bus travel. Norfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: Archant

Man left partner with permanently scarred face after knife attack

Picture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Alexa. Get me Max Aarons and Daniel Farke. Norwich fans can now have a pep talk from City duo

Daniel Farke is the star of a new quiz available through Amazon's Alexa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Sneak preview of 'the best burgers this side of New York' in former Pedro's restaurant

Annie Serruys, who is running Harry's, and her father Andre Serruys, owner, with The Dirty Harry burger. Picture: Archant/Victoria Pertusa
