Norfolk Business Awards 2020: Small and Medium Business winner

e-Surgery is the winner of the Small and Medium Business award Picture: e-Surgery Archant

Online pharmacy e-Surgery has been announced as the winner of the Small and Medium Business award, sponsored by Archant, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2020.

e-Surgery was founded in 2017 by NHS professionals looking to make a difference to patient care.

As well as working as an A&E doctor, one of the founders had been coding since the age of seven, and in her spare time built a digital dispensing system for pharmacies. This failed to get traction, so the founders completely pivoted and turned a B2B offering into a B2C one, rebuilding the platform as an online private pharmacy, directly aimed at patients.

The platform offers selected treatments at competitive prices. Customers can also talk to UK-registered pharmacists about simple ailments. Stopping the need to turn to a search engine or online forums, with trained UK pharmacists giving customers reliable information and advice.

The judges were impressed with the strict values that the company works to, focussing on patient and planet first. It demonstrated a clear strategy to continue the growth, with commitment to staff training and R&D and all focussed on a clear vision and mission to improve healthcare in this country and beyond.

“Thank you so much for this award! We are incredibly grateful to have won such a distinguished honour,” said Dr Thuria Wenbar, CEO. “We could never have achieved this without the outstanding devotion and hard work from every single member of the e-Surgery team.

“These recent times have been extremely difficult on many businesses and we are humbled to be standing alongside other amazing companies nominated for this award. We would also like to share this moment with all the other healthcare providers that are also persevering through these challenging times and doing everything they can to keep their patients healthy!”

