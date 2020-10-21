Great Yarmouth Racecourse hit by redundancies as turnover drops by £1m

FLASHBACK: Enjoying Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse in 2019. The popular fixture delivers the highest spend but was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Six jobs have now been lost at the venue Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Six permanent jobs have been lost at a seaside racecourse after a whole season of racing behind closed doors.

The jobs are all within the hospitality and catering side of the business at Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

Glenn Tubby, director of the racecourse, said turnover was down by £1m this year.

He said: “We have had no paying customers at all this year.

“It’s not just the racing, it is conferences, weddings, and Christmas parties.

“The jobs that are going are customer focussed roles, four of them are on furlough and two are working at the moment but are leaving at the end of the month.

“It is quite a few for a small team but there’s no catering, no ticket sales, no events.

“When customers do come back that can be reviewed and I am sure some staff will come back to match the return of business.”

The final fixture of the year, played out without any public attendance, took place on Tuesday (October 20).

The season is set to resume in April.

“Though we are a sporting venue we are restaurant, bars, conference, and events too,” Mr Tubby added.

“And that sector has been hit the hardest.

“When customers come back it will all change, but the million dollar question is when that will be.”

Casual staff, the people who work on race days, had already been laid off he said in September.

The six new redundancies were all permanent jobs and amounted to almost half the total workforce.

Around seven remain, four of whom are grounds staff.

Mr Tubby said there was still plenty to do with many bookings rolled forward, health and safety work that needed to be done over the winter and planning.

A provisional fixture list has been worked out for next year despite the uncertain time.

Online and TV revenue had created some income but not nearly enough to eclipse the losses due to the pandemic in a sector that relied on paying customers and big crowds.

