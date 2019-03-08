Six-figure refurb for Norwich riverside pub

The Rushcutters has closed for refurbishment. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A riverside pub in Norwich is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating up to seven new jobs.

Rushcutters pub customers enjoy the weather at Thorpe River Green Picture by SIMON FINLAY. Rushcutters pub customers enjoy the weather at Thorpe River Green Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The Rushcutters Arms in Thorpe St Andrew has closed and will reopen on May 24.

The pub on Yarmouth Road will now have an open fireplace, timber and stone flooring, and new furnishings.

The refurbishment will also include new planting and lighting.

Ben Cooke, general manager at Rushcutters Arms, said: "The Rushcutters Arms is part of a collection of characterful Chef and Brewer local country pubs. The venue offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere whatever the occasion, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy our fantastic take on British Classic Food and carefully curated choice of fine wines and cask ales.

"We're really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Norwich neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens."