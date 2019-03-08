Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Six-figure refurb for Norwich riverside pub

PUBLISHED: 14:29 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 13 May 2019

The Rushcutters has closed for refurbishment. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Rushcutters has closed for refurbishment. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A riverside pub in Norwich is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating up to seven new jobs.

Rushcutters pub customers enjoy the weather at Thorpe River Green Picture by SIMON FINLAY.Rushcutters pub customers enjoy the weather at Thorpe River Green Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The Rushcutters Arms in Thorpe St Andrew has closed and will reopen on May 24.

The pub on Yarmouth Road will now have an open fireplace, timber and stone flooring, and new furnishings.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Global growth and risk reversal to thank for Angling Direct's record year



The refurbishment will also include new planting and lighting.

Ben Cooke, general manager at Rushcutters Arms, said: "The Rushcutters Arms is part of a collection of characterful Chef and Brewer local country pubs. The venue offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere whatever the occasion, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy our fantastic take on British Classic Food and carefully curated choice of fine wines and cask ales.

"We're really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Norwich neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens."

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Six-figure refurb for Norwich riverside pub

The Rushcutters has closed for refurbishment. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man caught speeding at 107mph on NDR - but avoids driving ban

A driver was caught speeding at 107mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists